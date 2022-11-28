Cordelia & The Campbells Collaborate on Second Single

Six years after releasing the hit, Beloftes, Cordelia and The Campbells are back in the spotlight with a brand-new Afrikaans love song.

MY PERSOON, written by Johan Oberholzer, is a catchy commercial Afrikaans track that immediately gets stuck in your head when hearing it for the first time and makes you feel like dancing.

The single was produced by The Hit Factory's Murray Lubbe and is about finding your soulmate; the person you were destined to be with.

According to Cordelia it is a feel-good song that aims to remind listeners how beautiful love can be. "It is about the power of love and how it will always find a way, even when it doesn't feel that way," adds Tony Campbell (The Campbells' lead singer).

They believe that the lyrics will appeal to a broad audience and that the song will be a firm favourite on the dance floor.

A music video of the single will be available early next year, and it will also be The Campbells' last Afrikaans release as they have recently relocated to Dallas in the USA to focus on their country music with a growing international following.

Cordelia and The Campbells met at a festival in 2015 and immediately started working together. Not only did they release a hit together in 2016 that still gets airplay on the radio, but Tony also manages Cordelia's digital music distribution.

"It is a privilege to work with Tony and I learn a lot from him every day. His passion and humanity are invaluable, and he is very talented," says Cordelia. Tony also has great respect for Cordelia and says: "Cordelia is reliable and determined to make a success of her life. She sets high standards for herself and appreciates it when someone else also delivers those standards."

MY PERSOON follows the release of Cordelia's latest single, Anker, which is topping the charts on several major radio stations. Sexy Lyfie, The Campbells' latest release was also very well received and is currently very popular on the dance floor.

Cordelia was born in Edenvale and made her debut in 2015. She impressed local music lovers with the release of her debut album, Breek die Stilte, that included the platinum hit: Mal In Jou Kop. In 2016 she was nominated for a Huisgenoot Tempo Award (Album of the Year) as well as Maroela Media's Album of the Year.

The singer wrote and recorded the theme song of the movie, Hartsbegeertes, that was named Spiritual Movie of the Year in 2015. Furthermore, she recorded and performed Petrol en Vuur, written by Vicky Anne Serfontein, for the kykNET Afri-Visie Competition. The singer was also nominated for Finesse magazine's Feel Good, Do Good Woman of 2015, where she and 10 other women were honoured for the charitable work they do in their communities, and starred in the kykNET series, Sterlopers, as well as the movie, Gebore Talente.

Currently this mother of one is busy with various CANSA projects in Namibia and hosting Vrouwees is 'n fees- and mother-daughter events for charity. She also plans on performing as much as possible in the next year and will be releasing her own ANKER Gin soon.

The Campbells (now internationally known as the Campbell Brothers) made their debut in 2001 and immediately appealed to listeners of all ages. They are best-known for hits like Rooi Rok Bokkie, Jy's Die Girl, Bietjie Bietjie Lam, Daar's Iets Innie Water, Hillbilly Rock (recorded in collaboration with Spur), Vat My Vas, Stoutgat, Burger Dance and more.

Over the years, they have won various awards, including a SAMA for Best Sokkie Dans Album and 3 VAMT awards as well as 16 Gold, 7 Platinum, 3 Triple Gold and 2 Double Platinum sales awards. Their music has also been streamed millions of times on digital platforms.

In addition to performing all over the world, they also manage their own record label, Campbell Music Entertainment, and their own marketing and promotions company, Big Star Projects. They are also in the process of setting up a recording studio in Texas.

Listen to the new single here: