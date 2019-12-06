Conor Matthews Drops 'Stripped' Acoustic EP

Rising pop/R&B singer Conor Matthews has brought it back to basics on his new EP Stripped. The record features five of Conor's recent releases stripped down to the bones with simple, acoustic instrumentation - showcasing his songwriting craftsmanship and silky-smooth vocals. Stripped also includes Conor's take on the Bonnie Raitt classic "I Can't Make You Love Me," as well as both "Too Late" and "Midnight Flight" - his debut songs since signing with Altadena in partnership with Warner Records earlier this year. Watch the video for "Midnight Flight (Acoustic)" below and stay tuned for more to come from Conor in 2020.

Conor Matthews has taken the scenic route on his creative journey, fueled by a rare willingness to chart a new course when inspiration beckons. Born in Illinois, Conor followed his first love of Southern Rock down to Nashville as soon as he graduated high school, where a chance encounter led to a publishing deal with Keith Urban and Warner Chappell Music. He was well on his way to a successful career as a country songwriter - until a friend played him some Justin Timberlake and introduced him to the world of pop/R&B. Fueled by this new inspiration, Conor shouldered a grueling regimen of vocal and dance training while forging a tightknit, LA-based songwriting and production crew that have collectively shaped his sound - songs that crackle with the passion of self-discovery for the young pop/R&B composer, producer, singer, and entertainer. With natural gifts, a tireless work ethic, and drop-dead good looks, it's clear that Conor Matthews is ready for the stadiums he aspires to. Now as the first artist signing to Altadena through their partnership with Warner Records, Conor recently released his debut tracks "Too Late" and "Midnight Flight", with much more music coming in 2020.

Watch the music video for "Midnight Flight (Acoustic)" here:





