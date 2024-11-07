Concert Review: WOOSUNG Gives a Cathartic Performance For a Post-Election Day Crowd in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The people in the audience at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn could not have needed more to hear the words "let there be light, hope we'll be alright" last night, the day after the presidential election sent shocks through our systems. Luckily, Woosung was there to provide a cathartic and healing concert experience that didn't come a moment too soon.

Woosung, a Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the Korean Rock band, The Rose, embarked on his latest solo endeavor, the B4 WE DIE Tour, which launched its American leg in Brooklyn last night. Joined on stage by fellow The Rose member, Dojoon, who was performing under his DJ stage alias, Parclassic, Woosung performed songs from his solo catalogue, as well as The Rose's, resulting in a diverse and unique show.

The concert actually kicked off with a DJ set from Dojoon/Parclassic, as well as from another DJ known as IÖN. Both artists got the standing-room-only crowd hyped up and moving to their uniquely different styles of DJ mixes, before Woosung himself took the stage.

Woosung's set began with the song "Paper Cuts" off of his latest solo release, "4444", before performing two other songs from that album, "Before We Die" and "Never Let Go". He explained the meaning behind the title of his album, which he admitted may be confusing for some. The gist is that 4 has always been a number that followed him, and while, in Korea, it's seen as an unlucky number tied to death, he is able to see the beauty in death and believes that the number 4 is misunderstood.

The middle section of Woosung's set featured songs from his previous solo albums, including fan-favorites "Lazy", "Phase Me", and "Modern Life". I will say, there was a lot of catharsis in raising our middle fingers together and shouting "F*ck this modern life" during a time like this.

Following two more songs from "4444", Woosung stepped back behind the DJ booth with Dojoon for what he called a "karaoke session" which featured remixes of The Rose songs, "Lifeline", "Back To Me", and "Sour". The venue transformed into a club complete with bright lights and heavy beats while everyone jumped, danced, and screamed along to the lyrics. More catharsis. Are we sensing a theme?

The set took a more mellow turn, closing with "Found You", "Let There Be Light", and "44 (Forget Forever)". During "Let There Be Light", Woosung emphasized, "let there be light on the innocent lives that need it the most right now", which said a lot without saying it, and I respected the mention regardless. I would venture to guess that he knew what a lot of us needed to hear that night.

The B4 WE DIE tour will continue for three more stops, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, where Woosung grew up, on November 17.

