Composer/Trumpeter Tony Glausi Set To Release 'When It All Comes Crashing Down'

The album will be released January 8th, 2021.​​​​​​​

2020 threw many for a loop, but it didn't stop Tony Glausi. In fact, Tony thrives on taking what's occurring both inside and outside of himself, the negative and the positive, and turning it into stirring, musical treasures that listeners identify with.

Award-winning composer/trumpeter Tony Glausi continues to inspire the music world with his fifth album and its original compositions, masterful arrangements, and exquisite trumpet playing. For the first time, to his listeners' delight, Tony delivers sincere and alluring vocals, adding yet another enthralling element and providing his audience with the sensation that they are witnessing a musical take place throughout the streets of New York City. When It All Comes Crashing Down is endlessly intriguing with a line-up of tracks both buoyant and wistful that showcase Tony's talent alongside his pursuit to translate the human experience into music.

While referring to the release of his debut album Identity Crisis in an interview, Tony expressed that even with all the music out there in the world, he felt like he had to make and release his album at that particular time because it so clearly communicated what he was thinking and feeling during the years of its creation. And that's what it's still about for Tony, creating music from a truly authentic place that others can relate to. He demonstrates this in his most recent EP, Sabor a Mí, as he depicts the ups and downs of love and how sweeping it can sometimes be ("Hasta la Madrugada"). Tony's fifth album, When It All Comes Crashing Down, does not fall short of exemplifying the human experience through music as it delves into the pains of divorce ("Alone In The Rain"), family crises ("To Pray"), and leaving behind a religious identity ("Finding My Way Out Of The Maze").

Few artists have the ability to compose uniquely genuine music and lyrics that stay honest and true to their own life, but with both parents and all four grandparents being musicians themselves, it would have been nearly impossible for Tony to go about without eventually channeling his struggles into brilliant, musical expressions. All produced by Tony Glausi and recorded by Grammy-winning Nolan Thies at The Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, NY, When It All Comes Crashing Down features young New York heavyweights Emmet Cohen (piano), Dan Chmielinski (bass), Bryan Carter (drums), Lucas Pino (saxophone), and will be released January 8th, 2021.

