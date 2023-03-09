Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group

Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group

West Coast Sky Eternal will be premiered in May 2023. Other projects include a stage work for Dutch National Opera.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Wise Music Group is pleased to announce a global exclusive publishing deal between Ellen Reid and Chester Music Limited.

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. West Coast Sky Eternal will be premiered in May 2023. Other projects include a stage work for Dutch National Opera.

In collaboration with composer Missy Mazzoli, Reid co-founded the Luna Composition Lab, a mentorship program for young female, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming composers. During the 2022-2023 season, Reid serves as Composer-in-Residence with New Mexico Philharmonic and is Contemporary Music Chair for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

In 2020, she created Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK, an ongoing work of public art that reimagines city parks as interactive soundscapes. Premiered in New York's Central Park, featuring the New York Philharmonic, it continues to expand to parks around the world.

"I am honored to join Chester Music's phenomenal line-up of composers - these are artists whose work I deeply respect and admire," says Reid. "And I couldn't ask for a more talented and passionate team than those at Chester and Wise Music Group to help guide me through the next chapter of my career."

Gill Graham, Group Head of Promotion and Creative Director UK Rights Companies, observes: "I heard SOUNDWALK quite by chance in Central Park and since then it's been both inspiring and rewarding getting to know Ellen and her catalogue. We look forward to collaborating with Ellen and her team on exciting musical adventures."



TALOS Releases New Single Solarr Photo
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single Photo
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
Declan McKenna Announces Extensive 50+ Date The Big Return Tour Photo
Declan McKenna Announces Extensive 50+ Date 'The Big Return' Tour
McKenna will perform in cities including Washington D.C., Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, NYC, Nashville, Atlanta, and more (full dates below) between late May and early November. The tour will kick off on May 25th at Montreal’s Corona Theatre and feature support by Oracle Sisters, Eli Smart, Allie Crow Buckley.
Rising Pop Phenomenon d4vd Releases Worthless Photo
Rising Pop Phenomenon d4vd Releases 'Worthless'
The fast-paced anthem and its bombastic bassline, echoing vocals, and guitar-heavy chorus are reminiscent of a faraway familiar track playing in a crowded room. “Worthless” expands the genre-defying artist’s repertoire. It follows “Placebo Effect,” which debuted earlier this year with its accompanying Trey Lyons-directed video.

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share