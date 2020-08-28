Colter Wall Releases Highly-Anticipated Album 'Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs'

Listen below.

Today, 24-year-old Colter Wall, whose dusty baritone voice and deep well of stories are almost single-handedly carrying traditional western music into the future, released his new self-produced album. About the album, Wall said, "these songs are punchier than I am." Giving credit where credit is due however, Wall is no slouch on the ranch. As any new cattleman would, he adds to his herd, as he does his musical legacy with Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs.

Already, Associated Press has praised Wall's distinctive voice and Apple Music Canada added the new album to their 10 Albums You Must Hear This Month (August). The 10-track ode to the themes and labors of western life picks up where his last album left off, with a reverence for his "working cowboy kin" and a whole mess of cowboy songs. Fans can now hear or purchase the much anticipated Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs here, from La Honda Records/ Thirty Tigers.

Along the Blanco River bank, outside the small town of Wimberley, Wall rounded up his band, hot off a North American tour, to lay down these ten new songs at Yellow Dog Studios, deep in the heart of Texas. From his previous recording sessions with Dave Cobb at the helm, Wall began to take in what it meant to produce a record; the decision making, risk-taking, and band-leading all learned along the way. With Western Swing & Waltzes, it was Wall's turn to take the reins. His band. His choices. And the finished product is diverse and effortlessly cool, with an extra log or two on the fire.

Songs like "High & Mighty," cowboy poet and rancher Lewis Martin Pederson III's ode to a legendarily tough bronco, showcase Wall's well-curated and hard-working touring band-Patrick Lyons (pedal steel, dobro, mandolin), Jake Groves (harmonica), Jason Simpson (bass), and Aaron Goodrich (drums); joined by Emily Gimble on piano and Doug Moreland on fiddle-while others like Wall-penned "Talkin' Prairie Boy" feature just Wall's voice and guitar. However arranged, there's an earnestness to these songs, roughly half of them written by Wall and half by Wall's direct influences and fellow purveyors of honest, hard-earned tunes for the prairie and beyond.

In addition to the release of Western Swing & Waltzes, Wall just released another live performance video as part of his new series, "The Bunkhouse Sessions." Shot in a bunkhouse on the ranch of Wall's friend and actor, Beau Smith, the video features the songwriter seated by a bedroll and coffee maker just in front of Ray McGuffin and Tom Ryan paintings which hang on the plywood interior wall of the bunkhouse. Watch "High & Mighty" here and catch up on all five Bunkhouse Sessions episodes here.

Wall's name has been appearing everywhere in the lead up to Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs. From underground music blogs to a feature with the legendary outdoor brand, Filson, to a broad swath of celebrity fans. Recently, comedian and podcast magnate Joe Rogan dubbed Wall "legit as f***" and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace name-dropped Wall in his recent GQ feature. Longtime fan Jason Momoa just featured Wall's music exclusively in a gone-viral video about restoring his wife, Lisa Bonet's, first Ford Mustang. Needless to say, Wall's voice and songs have attracted fans from all walks of life and his new record was only just released.

Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs Tracklisting:

Western Swing & Waltzes

I Ride An Old Paint/Leavin' Cheyenne

Big Iron

Henry and Sam

Diamond Joe

High and Mighty

Talkin' Prairie Boy

Cowpoke

Rocky Mountain Rangers

Houlihans at the Holiday Inn

