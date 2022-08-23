Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Collective Soul's 'Vibrating' Lands At #4 On Billboard's Current Alternative Albums Chart

The album was released on August 12.

Aug. 23, 2022  

COLLECTIVE SOUL's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed eleventh studio album, VIBRATING, has garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard's charts thanks to their devoted fans, including #4 on the "Current Alternative Albums" chart and #6 on the "Current Rock Albums" chart.

Released August 12 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records via AMPED Distribution, it's available on CD, vinyl and digital formats everywhere music is sold. On that first day of release, the album quickly became the #1 Alternative album and #9 album on Apple Music/iTunes, and it was also the #12 best-selling Rock CD on Amazon.

A limited number of autographed CDs are also available now on TalkShop.Live, where Ed Roland will be participating in a live interview on Friday, August 26 at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

VIBRATING's chart positions

#22 Canadian Album Sales
#23 Top Current Albums Sales
#28 Top Album Sales

It's the follow-up to their critically acclaimed tenth studio album, BLOOD, which was released June 21, 2019 on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA. It had also garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart.

VIBRATING has been racking up rave reviews, including American Songwriter, which proclaimed, "It's yet another notch in COLLECTIVE SOUL's expanding catalog, further proof they're as committed and passionate about their music as any working group closing in on its third decade. Those who have lost track over the years should jump back in to appreciate just how vibrant, and well, vibrating, they remain." The Courier-Gazette agrees, "The Georgia band offers 10 songs that positively pulsate with its usual boundless energy, post-grunge rock. Grade: A-"

In touring news, in addition to various headlining shows, COLLECTIVE SOUL--Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)-has joined forces with Switchfoot--for the very first time-for a massive summer tour that is currently underway and lasts through September 25 in Dallas, TX.

So far, the shows are getting rave reviews, including MidwestRewind.com which noted, "Lead singer Ed Roland's transformation in stage presence alone could be a subject of a TED Talk, but also his vocal strength and banter back and forth with the audience also has aged like a fine wine. The rest of the band have found a chemistry that, for lack of a more appropriate term, just fits and produces a vivid live experience."

And TheAquarian.com which proclaimed about the recent New York City tour stop, "Palladium Times Square could barely contain the energy, thrill, art, and melody within its four walls - something both us and NYC welcome in a concert setting. There were about 30 songs performed by the two bands over a couple of hours. Every moment, each song, all of the production... simple, effective, and colorful... transfixing us all..."

COLLECTIVE SOUL and Switchfoot Tour Dates

DATE - CITY - VENUE

Tue 8/23 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Wed 8/24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Fri 8/26 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 8/27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater
Mon 9/5 - New Haven, KY - The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Wed 9/7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Fri 9/9 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom
Sat 9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun 9/11 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
Tue 9/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Wed 9/14 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Fri 9/16 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/17 - Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Sun 9/18 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Tue 9/20 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater
Wed 9/21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Fri 9/23 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live
Sat 9/24 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Sun 9/25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum




