Collapsing Scenery Release New Singles 'Prussian Blue' & 'Every Grain Of Sand'

Collapsing Scenery return with two new singles, "Prussian Blue" and "Every Grain of Sand" which are available now on all streaming platforms. "Prussian Blue" was inspired by the brilliant "When We Cease to Understand the World" by Benjamin Labatut. The song addresses the unintended, unimaginable, and often unsavory consequences of our relentless pursuit of scientific advancement.

"Every Grain of Sand" is a Dylan masterpiece from his Christian-era. The band says, "It's one of the finest gospel songs ever written and speaks to a spiritual yearning and awe that resonate deeply in these times, wherein trivial nonsense and deep ennui intermingle with staggering violence, chaos and decline."

Collapsing Scenery is the meeting of two fertile and febrile minds, Don De Vore (Ink & Dagger, Lilys, The Icarus Line, Amazing Baby) and Reggie Debris. Collapsing Scenery straddle the gaps between music, art, film and politics, seamlessly moving between each with the same ease at which they traverse the globe, soaking up experiences and immersing themselves in different cultures.

Since they formed in 2013 "under a pall of paranoia and disgust" they haven't stopped moving. Recent collaborations include Jamaican dancehall legend Ninjaman, Beastie Boys producer/collaborator Money Mark, and no-wave pioneer James Chance. The band also has remixes out or on the way from Genesis P-Orridge (Psychic TV, Throbbing Gristle), Jennifer Herrema (Royal Trux), Uniform, Youth Code, Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance) and more.

Collapsing Scenery's inception can be traced back several years when New York-based artist/musician Don De Vore and musician friend and LA resident Reggie Debris collaborated in programming events with D'agostino and Fiore gallery on the Lower East Side, beginning with a video installation which lead to a month of music and visual programming called 'Rebuild Babylon' which in turn evolved into a traveling residency series.

While some bands claim to be exponents of the DIY ethic, Collapsing Scenery are entirely self-sufficient, operating outside of traditional avenues. "We've tried to mostly play in spaces outside of the usual club circuits," says Debris. "We generally play in basements, warehouses, garages, parks, galleries, living rooms - and traveling with our own sound-system, power supply and visuals has enabled that. We're 100% self-contained."

Collapsing Scenery offer a new vision for how a modern band can be. They're not even a band - they're curators of a series of planet-spanning events, expressions, exhibitions, albums, installations, journeys, adventures and parties, all operating outside of the confines of the tired traditional industry.

Listen to the new single here: