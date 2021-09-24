Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coldplay & BTS Release 'My Universe' Collaboration

pixeltracker

The track is from Coldplay's new album, out October 15.

Sep. 24, 2021  
Coldplay & BTS Release 'My Universe' Collaboration

Coldplay have today released their much-anticipated collaboration with BTS. "My Universe", which was written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by Max Martin, is available worldwide now.

The song's official lyric video, which is available now, features handwritten lyrics from both groups, in both English and Korean.

Coldplay have also teased the song's Dave Meyers-directed official music video, as "coming very soon".

My Universe follows Coldplay's worldwide hit Higher Power as the second single to be taken from the band's forthcoming album Music Of The Spheres (out October 15th).

Watch the lyric video here:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

From This Author Michael Major