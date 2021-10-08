Cody Fry Releases New Single from 'The Symphony Sessions' Album

Cody Fry has announced his new record The Symphony Sessions will be released on January 21, 2022.

The recent success of his song "I Hear A Symphony" on TikTok, which has propelled its streams to well over 55 million on Spotify and counting, has earned Fry the luxury to choose his own creative path, and the result is The Symphony Sessions.

The six-song album was recorded with an 80-piece orchestra, and includes fully arranged originals as well as covers of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby,", which has amassed over 2 million streams in just two weeks since being shared on TikTok, and Ben Rector's "Sailboat," a song which served as a joint encore on Fry and Rector's recent tour.

Today, Fry and Rector share their new version of "Sailboat" along with the live performance video filmed at Ocean Way Studios, a beautiful 100-year-old grey stone church in Nashville.

Fry is a singer-songwriter-composer-arranger with five albums under his belt, starting with his 2012 debut, audio:cinema - a perfect description of the idiosyncratic, wide-screen, romantic movie-score approach he takes on "I Hear a Symphony" and "Photograph" (from Pictures of Mountains).

Watch the video for "Sailboat" here: