Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Coco Bryce & Breaka Release 'Want U'

Coco Bryce & Breaka Release 'Want U'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Twelvez welcome two dons of the scene Coco Bryce and Breaka for the second release on limited edition two-track, 12 inch series from Dr Dubplate's ec2a label arsenal. Coco Bryce delivers the next cut. Out now 'Want U' comes with a signature RnB vocal that Coco Bryce so often mesmerises listeners with in his Jungle tracks.

Jungle Techno is the motive on this one though; the 160 4x4 pattern providing the energy underneath the escapism. Leeds via LDN bubbler Breaka delivers the remix for this one, fresh off the back of his debut album, introducing keys and pitching up vocals for the hardcore fans amongst us. Twelvez is a coveted new vinyl offering from ec2a - a subtle nod to the classic, club ready twelve. Expect one track per side, cut at 45 rpm for extra emphasis and bass weight.

London born, Leeds based Breaka has been bubbling up in the scene with his expansive selections and ear for fun. His signature sound of prominent bass lines and unique percussive rhythms see him stand out from the crowd, with nods to trance, footwork, UK funky and more. A Rinse FM regular who's turned out star-making mixes for Mixmag, Keep Hush and more, if you don't already know - get to know!

Established in 2020, ec2a was born - a personal project referencing Yanis Koudjo's inspirations and upbringing. Emerging during the height of the new UK Garage scene, Yanis's debut as Dr Dubplate soon followed. ec2a references the postcode of Plastic People during its Curtain Road days, the former London clubbing institution and venue where the UK Bass scene famously cut its teeth and subsequently formed a hotbed for many of the early sounds that have since gone on to define eras of UK music.

Making serious waves in the scene, championing new and established artist with UK wide showcases, Yanis has made ec2a into a true community, that goes beyond a platform or label. Recognised by Electronic Beats, Dance Wax, Mixmag and more for his spirited and no-nonsense approach to the industry, the future looks bright for Dr Dubplate and ec2a.

Following suit after ec2a and OPM, expect the old school versus new school theme to continue. An exciting new offering from curator/DJ/label head Dr Dubplate, Twelvez is a powerhouse for darker, bass-heavy club sounds with the coldest onboard.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk ShowInterview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk Show
September 10, 2022

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to light up daytime with her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show! Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld spoke with the recent EGOT winner to discuss how Broadway will be featured in the new talk show, her dream guests, what will set her talk show apart from others, and more.
Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'
September 9, 2022

La Botz will be touring in support of the record on his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing across the country, with some unusual places along the way, including the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, which the executive director for, and rapper, Danny Boy O'Connor (House of Pain/La Coka Nostra) personally booked La Botz for.
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'
September 9, 2022

As the EP pre-order launches, he shared the new single “Tripping Over Air,” which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive “Tripping Over Air” plus the track “Twenty Something,” which was released in June.
The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EPThe Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP
September 9, 2022

The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the “Elvis in Wonderland” title track across DSPs.  For the band, “Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Watch the music video for the new single and check out upcoming tour dates!
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' ReworkDolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework
September 9, 2022

Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5—Dolly Parton,  Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from  the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical. Listen to the new duet now!