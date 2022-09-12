Coco Bryce & Breaka Release 'Want U'

Twelvez welcome two dons of the scene Coco Bryce and Breaka for the second release on limited edition two-track, 12 inch series from Dr Dubplate's ec2a label arsenal. Coco Bryce delivers the next cut. Out now 'Want U' comes with a signature RnB vocal that Coco Bryce so often mesmerises listeners with in his Jungle tracks.

Jungle Techno is the motive on this one though; the 160 4x4 pattern providing the energy underneath the escapism. Leeds via LDN bubbler Breaka delivers the remix for this one, fresh off the back of his debut album, introducing keys and pitching up vocals for the hardcore fans amongst us. Twelvez is a coveted new vinyl offering from ec2a - a subtle nod to the classic, club ready twelve. Expect one track per side, cut at 45 rpm for extra emphasis and bass weight.

London born, Leeds based Breaka has been bubbling up in the scene with his expansive selections and ear for fun. His signature sound of prominent bass lines and unique percussive rhythms see him stand out from the crowd, with nods to trance, footwork, UK funky and more. A Rinse FM regular who's turned out star-making mixes for Mixmag, Keep Hush and more, if you don't already know - get to know!

Established in 2020, ec2a was born - a personal project referencing Yanis Koudjo's inspirations and upbringing. Emerging during the height of the new UK Garage scene, Yanis's debut as Dr Dubplate soon followed. ec2a references the postcode of Plastic People during its Curtain Road days, the former London clubbing institution and venue where the UK Bass scene famously cut its teeth and subsequently formed a hotbed for many of the early sounds that have since gone on to define eras of UK music.

Making serious waves in the scene, championing new and established artist with UK wide showcases, Yanis has made ec2a into a true community, that goes beyond a platform or label. Recognised by Electronic Beats, Dance Wax, Mixmag and more for his spirited and no-nonsense approach to the industry, the future looks bright for Dr Dubplate and ec2a.

Following suit after ec2a and OPM, expect the old school versus new school theme to continue. An exciting new offering from curator/DJ/label head Dr Dubplate, Twelvez is a powerhouse for darker, bass-heavy club sounds with the coldest onboard.

Listen to the new single here: