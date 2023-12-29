Close To Monday Tap DJ Slevin For Darkwave Electro Remix of 'Religion'

Emerging indie electronic duo Close To Monday, made up of producer Alexander and singer/songwriter Ann, has cultivated a devoted fanbase with a distinctive sound compared to the likes of CHVRCHES and Boy Harsher, while still establishing a musical identity uniquely theirs.

They are still riding high off their previous single “Lie”, praised by the likes of CULTR for its “cinematic feel” and Electro Zombies for its “harmonious and catchy”energy. Continuing their monthly series of singles, Close To Monday are thrilled to release a tantalizing darkwave electro remix, courtesy of DJ Slevin, to their single “Religion” - out now.

DJ Slevin creates a musical experience that defies stereotypes while introducing a unique sound to Close To Monday’s musical legacy. The combination of swirling synthesizers, driving bass, and thumping rhythm create an emotional journey, allowing listeners to immerse themselves into this world of freedom and choice as Close To Monday sing “do what you want, with no distraction… it’s your religion.”

The track, as if unveiling a vault of thoughts, compels the heart to beat along to its hypnotic, underground grooves. By blending different elements of darkwave, house and techno, DJ Slevin shows off the remix's versatility while also proving it as a dynamic piece of art that doesn't stick to one genre.

Since their start, Close To Monday has already achieved impressive milestones, securing top 3 placements in the Dutch Alternative Charts. Additionally, their music videos for songs such as “Guns” have won at international film festivals in London, Rome, and Paris.

Close to Monday music is a guide for people who are on a journey, exploring themselves and the surrounding world. Each of the band's tracks communicate a 'photo of feelings' – a ready-made image, a situation reflecting their perception of things happening in the world and inside themselves, emotional experiences that are familiar to everyone.’