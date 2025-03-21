Cloe Wilder Drops Third EP Featuring Hit Singles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising folk/Americana/pop artist Cloe Wilder has released her third independent EP, Life’s A Bitch. The 6-song collection includes the now 19-year-old singer-songwriter’s recent singles “Cigarette” and “Tallahassee” as well as new focus track “Heavyweight Champion."

“Life’s A Bitch came together like no other project,” shares Wilder. “This EP covers a lot of bases and it truly feels like an embodiment of these last two years. It’s been an absolute pleasure to sing these songs on stage and connect with people over these really specific experiences. Long story short, life is so not a bitch.”

Life’s A Bitch continues to showcase Wilder’s evolution as a songwriter and storyteller as she dives into the impending end of her teenagerdom with pure honesty and evocative, nostalgia-laden narratives. The universally-understood adulthood transition and her own personal life changes are captured on the EP as Wilder reflects on the past and takes the reins of her future.

This is evidenced by the EP’s lead single “Cigarette,” a bit of a rebellious metaphor about a key period of teenage life. The poppy track was recently featured as a First Play on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop, who hailed Cloe is “making the most gorgeous indie pop that you cannot help but love,” and has received playlisting love from Ones To Watch, Holler Country, DittyTV, The Indy Review, GRRRL Music, and more. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for “Cigarette.” Wilder’s honesty as a songwriter comes through in different ways on Life’s A Bitch: the driving, intent “Heavyweight Champion” glitters darkly, pulsing with a vicious resolve, while opener “Tallahassee,” a song of transition stemming from a falling out Cloe was experiencing as she was moving from Florida to Los Angeles last year, goes gentler with a soft guitar underlying what she left behind. Full track listing for Life’s A Bitch below.

Wilder is currently out on an extensive North American tour supporting indie-pop singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland showcasing songs from Life’s A Bitch. The 26-date outing continues this weekend, stopping tomorrow (Saturday, March 22nd) in Boston and at NYC’s Irving Plaza on Sunday, March 23rd, before heading to Toronto and then making its way west with shows in Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Friday, April 4th at The Belasco Theater), and San Diego before concluding in Santa Ana, California on Tuesday, April 8th. See below for all remaining tour dates and visit www.cloewilder.com for ticketing details.

Cloe Wilder made her musical debut at just 14 years old releasing her first EP, Teenage Lullabies, in 2021. In a few short years, she’s amassed over 10 million total streams and media support from the likes of Ones To Watch, Just Jared, Wonderland, 1883 Magazine, and Stitched Sound, earning a reputation for her emotive songwriting and captivating melodies. Her ability to rasp or float over piano and guitar give, alternatively, feelings of groundedness and flight. Whether she’s being deeply introspective about her childhood or romanticizing the plainest conversation into a grand, meaningful moment, she doesn’t like to shy away from serious conversations. Wilder, who cites Lana Del Rey as a core influence, has also gained significant attention for her dynamic stage presence and heartfelt connection with audiences, receiving praise for her ability to weave together vibrant energy with relatable lyrics. Cloe Wilder is making her mark in the evolving landscape of indie/folk/pop music and is a name to watch in 2025.

CLOE WILDER TOUR DATES

Supporting Spencer Sutherland:

Saturday, March 22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sunday, March 23 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Wednesday, March 26 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Thursday, March 27 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Saturday, March 29 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Tuesday, April 1 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thursday, April 3 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Friday, April 4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

Saturday, April 5 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Tuesday, April 8 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

