Clinton Kane Drops First Track of 2024 'Tied Up'

RIAA Platinum-certified singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Clinton Kane has released his first track of 2024, “TIED UP”.

“TIED UP” sees Clinton declining all advances of love, opting to focus on himself and take care of his insecurities. The brooding, heart-pumping track was produced by Clinton’s frequent collaborator Steve Rusch (Beyoncé, Jessie Murph, David Kushner) who co-wrote the song alongside Clinton and Mikky Ekko (Rihanna, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert).

Says Clinton on how “TIED UP” came to be, “Tied Up wasn’t supposed to happen. Steve, Mikky and I had written a super emotional song earlier that day, and we planned on being checked out by sharing a handful of drinks & playing a round of poker. After a couple drinks (or maybe more) and winning poker (please fact check this with Steve and Mikky because I absolutely smashed them and took all their money), a beat came to mind, and the vibe & positive energy in the room led us to (drunkenly) sit down and write Tied Up. We finished the song in its entirety in less than two hours.

The song is especially relatable to me because in the past, I’ve definitely been quite emotionally unavailable, like a lot of people are. The song was written from a place of self-awareness in my emotional unavailability, I wanted to be honest in letting whoever I was with at the time know where I was at, and not to expect much more. Is healthy emotional unavailability a thing? Well, that’s what I was. This song was very present in my mind and my relationship with relationships at the time. It’s meant to be a fun song, very different from the rest of my discography. It’s a bit of a vibe.”

Clinton Kane was recently announced as part of the lineup for the inaugural Love Letters Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. Taking place from September 27 to 29. Earlier this year, Clinton performed as part of UCLA’s first-ever Gen Z Wellness Summit. Put on by young people, for young people, the free mental-health event drew over 600 attendees and worked to open the conversation on social media and its influence. More tour dates for later this year will be announced soon.

“TIED UP” follows the release of Clinton’s 2023 project AND ALL I LOVED, I LOVED ALONE – listen HERE. Showcasing Clinton’s talent as a co-producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter, the body of work draws sonic inspiration from a breadth of genres including obscure house music, the EP features glitchy beat-craft, electronic alchemy, alternative experimentation, and unassuming pop ecstasy.

