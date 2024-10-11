Clarence Tilton Teams Up With Marty Stuart For Americana Single, 'Fred's Colt'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legendary Marty Stuart lends his iconic vocals and guitar to Clarence Tilton's evocative new track.

In a genre where tradition and storytelling reign supreme, Omaha-based Americana band Clarence Tilton has managed to craft something timeless with their latest single, "Fred's Colt," out October 11, 2024. Featuring none other than Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart, this haunting ballad weaves a rich tapestry of family history, legacy, and the shadowy echoes of America's past.

Stuart, renowned for his mastery of the guitar and his deep-rooted love for American musical traditions, delivers a soul-stirring performance on "Fred's Colt." The song showcases his unmistakable touch on Stuart's famed Clarence White B-Bender Telecaster, adding a layer of both mystique and nostalgia to the piece. It's not just any guest spot; it's the mark of an artist who understands the weight of history - both personal and cultural - carried in the song's lyrics and melody.

Clarence Tilton frontman Chris Weber penned "Fred's Colt" as a reflection on the Civil War-era Colt Dragoon pistol passed down through his family. The song paints a vivid portrait of this heirloom, tracing its possible journey through westward expansion and its connection to the darker sides of American history. With lines like "Side saddle cavalry, Comanche moon in '53, on the wrong side of history," the band strikes a delicate balance between honoring the past and critically reflecting on it.

In addition to his guitar work, Stuart's vocals lend emotional depth to a track that contemplates the complex inheritance of protection, violence, and survival. "I loved this song the moment I heard it. It is a breath of fresh air, real writing," Stuart says. His contribution feels organic, as though he's always been part of the Clarence Tilton family, not just a legendary guest artist.

For Weber and his bandmates, working with Stuart was a dream come true. The relationship between the two acts began in 2019 when Clarence Tilton opened for Stuart in Omaha. A shared love for music history, particularly guitars, cemented their bond. "I didn't mean to show more enthusiasm for the Clarence White Tele than I did Marty ... but we're guitar nerds first!" Weber laughs. His reverence for Stuart's artistry is evident, and their collaboration on "Fred's Colt" is nothing short of a masterclass in how tradition can meet innovation.

Musically, Clarence Tilton shines on the Americana and alt-country scenes. Known for blending alt-country grit with melodic indie rock hooks, their sound is an intricate balance of raw emotion and refined musicianship. With influences ranging from Neil Young to The Flying Burrito Brothers, the band has cultivated a sound that speaks to both the heart and the head. "Fred's Colt" takes their storytelling to a new level, positioning them as one of the most compelling acts to watch in the Americana space.

This single is also a preview of Clarence Tilton's upcoming 2025 album, Queen of the Brawl. The band, who has shared stages with the likes of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Hurray for the Riff Raff, seems poised for broader recognition with this release. "Fred's Colt" is more than just a song; it's a statement - a declaration of Clarence Tilton's rightful place in the canon of modern Americana.

Available today on all streaming platforms, "Fred's Colt" will undoubtedly resonate with listeners who appreciate music that digs deep into the roots of American history and the complex legacies we carry forward. With Marty Stuart by their side, Clarence Tilton has created a track that feels destined to be a staple in the Americana landscape for years to come.

