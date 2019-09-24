Cityfox Halloween Festival Returns on Oct. 26

Returning for one of the biggest nights of the year, renowned event curators The Cityfox Experience will present their second edition of The Cityfox Halloween Festival over Halloween weekend on Saturday, October 26. Transforming two city blocks into eight interactive rooms with five stages of music across the entirety of the Avant Gardner complex and more, attendees can look forward to exploring a sprawling haunted indoor playground with chill-out lounges, interactive environments, a spooky vendor shop and thrilling DJ and live sets from Art Department, Bedouin, Behrouz, DJ Hell, Giorgia Angiuli, Lee Burridge, Monolink, Rodriguez Jr. and many more. As one of Avant Gardner's and The Cityfox Experience's most expansive and immersive events each year, The Cityfox Halloween Festival will arrive this October with more acts and stages than ever before as hordes of ghoulish fans storm the dancefloors for New York's biggest Halloween underground dance music festivity.

After mesmerizing performances at The Cityfox Halloween Festival 2018, All Day I Dream's Lee Burridge, who released his collaborative debut album Melt with Lost Desert this past summer, and native Brooklyn duo Bedouin, founders of hotly-tipped Ibiza event series SAGA, lead the night's DJ performances with their hypnotizing melodic house sounds. Following recent releases on Cuttin' Headz and Kwench Records, No.19 co-founder Art Department also returns to deliver another driving set along with deep house ambassador and Do Not Sit On The Furniture founder and curator Behrouz. Making his Avant Gardner debut, renowned German selector DJ Hell also brings his blend of house and techno to Brooklyn while Mathis Kaden back-to-back Santé and Manjumasi label head Atish round out the DJ performances. Boasting an exciting contingent of live performers, Hamburg-based performer Stimming will bring his innovative live set in addition to guitar-wielding singer-songwriter Monolink. Fusing jazz, rock and classical into an intriguing live dance music performance, Danish trio WHOMADEWHO also make their way back for the Halloween festivities. Following show-stopping performances at this past February's Cityfox LIVE Festival, Mobilee mainstay Rodriguez Jr. and Italian multi-instrumentalist composer Giorgia Angiuli, armed with her new 'You Shine' EP, will once again entrance festival-goers. Also performing live sets are D.O.C. label head Gui Boratto and Bedrock Records signees Dance Spirit. With more artists to-be-announced, attendees can also look forward to opening sets from local favorites Gavin Stephenson & Iman Rizky, Christian Voldstad, and Resy.

With a diverse offering of world-class DJ and live performers, The Cityfox Halloween Festival will be perfectly complemented by Avant Gardner's state-of-the-art production featuring a custom KV2 sound system, 3-D projection mapping, lasers, pyrotechnics, and more. After a sold out 2018 debut, The Cityfox Halloween Festival is a must-attend for lovers of underground dance music on All Hallow's Eve.

DJ Performances:

Lee Burridge

Bedouin

Art Department

Behrouz

DJ Hell

Mathias Kaden v. Santé

Atish

Live Performances:

Stimming

Monolink

WHOMADEWHO

Rodriguez Jr.

Gui Boratto

Giorgia Angiuli

Dance Spirit

Opening Sets:

Gavin Stephenson & Iman Rizky

Christian Voldstad

Resy

+ more to be announced!





