City Girls to Release 'Raw' New Album on Friday

City Girls release the art for RAW, their highly-anticipated third full-length album, out this Friday on Quality Control Music/Motown. This marks their third raw, authentic and straight-talking album, and their first since JT has been home.

JT and Yung Miami remain the ultimate alter-ego for city girls and city boys worldwide, putting into their lyrics and music exactly what they think (and what others often wish they said), resulting in more than 15 billion cumulative streams – and ushering in a new wave of real female power - since their 2018 mixtape Period.

This year the Florida duo has released a steady stream of singles including “Face Down”, “I Need A Thug and “Pinata.” “They delivered a showstopping performance at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, were named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard, Yung Miami’s show “Caresha Please” won Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, while JT recently did campaigns for Beats by Dre and Poster Girl.

City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, and with RAW hitting Friday, showing their growth while still representing their signature fun style.