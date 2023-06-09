City Girls Release 'Pinata' Single

City Girls are wasting no time rolling into an Act Bad Summer, and today they drop “Pinata."

Yesterday City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami gave the world the ‘rich, young and pretty bitch anthem’ “I Want A Thug.”

City Girls first teased the new song at Rolling Loud in California in March, piquing incredible excitement for the Miami duo’s upcoming third album. The trailblazers released “Pinata” right on the heels of “I Need A Thug” which follows "Act Bad,"a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous.

Prior to that, the duo left their mark on 2022 with "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign and "Good Love" — an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017's “f Dat N***a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like "Act Up" and the Cardi B-assisted "Twerk."

Having recently been named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard, Yung Miami and JT are primed to make your summer bad – real bad. Times two.

With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to their credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021's "Twerkulator," to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020's "Pussy Talk"), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release.