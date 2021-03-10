Cindy Alexander Releases New Single 'Broken But Beloved'

Singer-Songwriter CINDY ALEXANDER releases her new single, "Broken but Beloved," today from the upcoming, While the Angels Sigh, her tenth studio album. "Broken but Beloved," a song about impermanence, was recorded with Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Ross Hogarth at Sunset Sound. It was the last in-person session before the Los Angeles lockdown order took effect in March 2020. Cindy's dear friend and touring buddy, Michael Bacon (one-half of the Bacon Brothers and award-winning composer) contributed cello from his studio in New York. After recording his part, he sent Cindy a note, in which she found the title of her new record:

"When I write my 'Remediation Practices for Enduring the Pandemic,' chapter 2 will read: 1. Get an amazing lifelong friend who's got Beverly Hills chops but keeps it real. 2. Have her write a beautiful song. 3. Have her ask you to put 1,000,000 cell parts on it. 4. Do that. Title of the album: 'While the Angels Sigh.'" - Michael Bacon



Other players on this song include: Sean Hurley on bass (Vertical Horizon, Colbie Caillat, John Mayer), Brian MacLeod on drums (Sheryl Crow, Leonard Cohen, Jewel), Greg Suran on guitar (The Goo Goo Dolls, Five For Fighting), Loren Gold on piano (The Who, Roger Daltrey) and Bernie Barlow on background vocals (Moody Blues, Melissa Etheridge, Sarah McLachlan).



Set for release on April 23, 2021, While the Angels Sigh is at once a musical affirmation of personal power and grace, and an acceptance of human weakness and fallibility. Cindy has written a songbook for the "sandwich generation," with wisdom for millennials, and gratitude to the generations that came before her.



During the most stressful time of her adult life, Cindy Alexander wrote and recorded her new album. Through the most trying of conditions - her mother dying from dementia, navigating through the pandemic and civil protests, all while teaching her twin daughters from home during the "Safer at Home" order, Cindy's strength and creativity came to the fore.



Cindy entered Sage & Sound Studio at the end of 2019 with a dream team of musicians, led by producer/bass player Sean Hurley (Vertical Horizon, John Mayer, Colbie Caillat) and producer/ drummer Victor Indrizzo (Alanis Morissette, Sara Bareilles, Lizzo). Other A-list players on the album include guitarist David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Lana Del Rey, Sheryl Crow) and piano from Michael Farrell (Alanis Morissette, Macy Gray).



The remaining tracks were recorded socially distanced during last year's lockdown, transferred back and forth between home studios before finally finishing up in Cindy's bedroom at her new home in Big Sur. Although the creative process was a challenge, the result is a triumph. While the Angels Sigh is an achingly personal album that speaks to and for all of us, and a musical tribute to a broken but beloved humanity.