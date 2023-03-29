Cinder Well Releases New Single 'A Scorched Lament'

With recent press acclaims coming from NPR, Paste Magazine, WNYC, and many more media outlets, Cinder Well is releasing the third single, "A Scorched Lament", from her upcoming album, Cadence, on Free Dirt Records (due out April 21, 2023).

The single features a brand-new and haunting music video from Cinder Well shot by Irish videographer Ruth Clinton of the band Landless. The song itself is a meditation on the impending massive changes of our times from the voice of a blackbird, a commonly featured messenger character in traditional folklore.

Oceans flow through the center of Cinder Well's music. Cadence, the new album from Amelia Baker's experimental folk project, drifts between two far-flung seas: the hazy California coast where she grew up, and the wind-torn swells of Western Ireland that she's come to love.

Due out April 21, 2023 on Free Dirt Records, the album's name refers to the cycles of our turbulent lives, to the uncertain tides that push us forward and back. Recorded at Hen House Studios, just blocks from the famed Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles, the songs of Cadence search for a sense of grounding and a feeling of home.

Though California's beaches are the backdrop of this album, Irish influences emerge as well. The folklore of the old ways still looms in her mind, now tinged with the kind of growth that comes from returning to your roots. With Cadence, Baker expands Cinder Well's sound to include percussion as well as trance electric guitar and expansive string parts courtesy of Cormac MacDiarmada of Lankum.

While there are still hints of the doom folk that Cinder Well is known for, Cadence balances heavy lyrics with a more expansive sound that nods to LA's mythical Laurel Canyon years. "So much of my music has been made far from home," Baker says. "There was something about recording in California that felt cathartic."

Caught between two worlds, Cadence is about recapturing the rhythms of life after a time of deep isolation, about finding balance amongst uncertainty.

Listen to the new single here: