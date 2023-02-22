Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era

Tickets will be available on Friday 2.24 @ 12pm PST.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his exciting new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he'll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA's Fonda on 4.19. Tickets will be available on Friday 2.24 @ 12pm PST here.

Recently, he revealed that last year's album Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) is indeed a prologue serving as context for more new music coming in 2023.

The self-produced 13-track Redcar features singles "Je te vois enfin", "rien dire" and the official visual for "la chanson du chevalier" features Chris performing alongside Rodin's masterpiece l'Age d'airain.

Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) is his first new project since his highly-acclaimed 2020 EP La vita nuova, and follows two acclaimed hit albums by Christine and the Queens; Chaleur Humaine / Christine and the Queens (2014) and Chris (2018), and most recent collaborations with Charli XCX & Caroline Polachek ("New Shapes") and 070 Shake ("Body").

Christine and the Queens live

Thu 4.13 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom tickets
Sun 4.16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
Tue 4.17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's tickets
Wed 4.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda tickets
Sun 4.23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Photo credit: EBERT



Fake Names Share New Single Cant Take It Photo
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Daydream Review Shares Single No Eternity Ahead of Debut LP Photo
Daydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LP
Chicago-based psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review shares a new hypnotic single 'No Eternity' out everywhere now, that aims to imagine a future beyond a discouraging past and present. Daydream Review will be taking the new music around his home city of Chicago, IL this spring.
Luck Presents Reveals Lineup For 2023 Luck Reunion Photo
Luck Presents Reveals Lineup For 2023 Luck Reunion
The event will feature more than 35 acts, culinary experiences with renowned chefs from across the nation, local artisans and one of a kind merchandise. Luck Reunion remains an iconic opportunity for fans to experience live music from the backyard of the Red Headed Stranger himself. Check out the lineup now!
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Releases New Single Photo
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Releases New Single
Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is gearing up for the release of his new studio album, Tilt At The Wind No More, next month and has released one more offering from the forthcoming collection with the piano ballad, “Nobody Tells You When You’re Young.” Plus, check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


