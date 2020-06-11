Christine And The Queens To Perform On THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday June 12th, the French artist Christine and the Queens will perform her "I disappear in your arms" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC / 11:35 EST).

Alongside this appearance, she wants to shine a light on The Audre Lorde Project to contribute to the fight to end racial injustice. Chris' unique filmed version of "I disappear in your arms" is directed by her frequent collaborator Colin Solal Cardo at Paris' La Cigale.



Late in February, Christine and the Queens released a surprise EP La vita nuova which draws strength from extreme vulnerability. Produced by Christine and the Queens and Ash Workman, the EP is available on CD and LP on Because Music.



Besides producing and filming unique cover versions of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" HERE, Travis Scott's "Highest In The Room" HERE and Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" HERE while in quarantine, Christine and the Queens participated in Global Citizen's "One World: Together at Home" HERE to celebrate and support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and performed "People, I've been sad" live from her window in Paris for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert HERE.



La vita nuova arrives with an accompanying short film of the same name, imagined by Christine and featuring the EP's five new songs in as many sequences. The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures. Through the lens of long-time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo (Robyn, Charli XCX) and with choreography by Ryan Heffington (Sia "Chandelier" VMA Award 2014, Grammy nominated), Christine and her dancers appear in succession on the Opéra rooftop, its grand stage and most secret recesses, culminating into a feverish moment with Caroline Polachek, a collaborator on the EP's title track.



La vita nuova follows 18 months of live shows, collaborations and international distinctions, around the release of Christine and the Queens' breathtaking second album Chris. Most recently, Christine and the Queens collaborated with Charli XCX on the acclaimed single "Gone," released last autumn and a mainstay of 2019's end of year lists.



Chris was written, arranged, produced and performed by Christine and the Queens, and charted at #3 in the official UK album chart; it has been certified silver in the UK. Chris is the follow up to her already-iconic debut record Chaleur Humaine, released to near-universal acclaim in France in 2014, the USA as self-titled Christine and the Queens, selling more than 1.4 million copies worldwide to date.



Christine and the Queens received a GLAAD Media Awards nomination, her second nomination for International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards 2019, was named Q Icon at the Q Awards 2019 and won the Artist Award at the Attitude Awards 2019. She starred in numerous artist, album and song of the decade lists.



Listen / buy La vita nuova

Watch La vita nuova

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You