Christian McBride performs with Billie Eilish on Saturday Night Live

The 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Christian McBride performed with fellow GRAMMY winning artist Billie Eilish this weekend on Saturday Night Live. McBride brought his masterful bass performance skills to the Studio 8H stage supporting Eilish on performances of her hit GRAMMY nominated song from the Barbie film soundtrack “What Was I Made For?” and the holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

"Playing on SNL was a total thrill. Billie Eilish has become one of my favorite people to work with, and her entire family are the kindest people. Also, seeing everyone in the SNL band - many of whom are my good friends - was like a family reunion."

Mcbride first performed with Billie Eilish at a Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in July 2022. McBride led the Count Basie Orchestra as they accompanied Eilish on “Fever” and “Is That All There Is”. On “Fever,” Eilish was backed solely by Christian McBride, who also served as musical director and emcee for the show.

McBride recently released a new track recorded with Norah Jones and Questlove, “Why Am I Treated So Bad.” The song was recorded as part of McBride's appearance on Jones' podcast “Norah Jones Is Playing Along.” Mcbride was also recently featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series with his New Jawn band, where he performed songs from his recently released album Prime. McBride will be on tour in 2024, see below for a full list of dates.

In addition to receiving his sixteenth GRAMMY nomination for Best Jazz Instrumental Album last year, McBride also topped DownBeat's 2023 Reader's Poll in the “Top Producer” and “Top Bassist” categories.

He previously swept their 2022 poll, winning the Artist of the Year, Bassist of the Year, and Producer of the Year, and has been named Bassist of the Year for the past 16 years in a row. He also secured additional accolades at the inaugural Jazz Music Awards, winning in the Best Mainstream Artist and Best Duo, Group, or Band categories (with his group Inside Straight).

Beyond his universally recognized virtuosity, McBride has won eight Grammy Awards, garnered acclaim for his poignant ode, The Movement, Revisited, and performed multiple times at the White House. Beyond his own work he's a tireless champion for jazz's continued relevance through his work as Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival, host of the NPR radio program Jazz Night in America, Artistic Director of the music education organizations Jazz House Kids and Jazz Aspen, Artistic Advisor for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and its TD James Moody Jazz Festival, and Associate Artistic Director for the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Christian McBride Tour Dates:

12/12/23 - 12/17/23 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard

01/18/24-01/25/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Jazz Cruise ^

02/02/24 - Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

02/08/24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Hall

02/10/24 - Cleveland, OH - Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center

02/15/24 - New York, NY - 92nd St Y (The Christian McBride Big Band)

02/16/24 - Chapel Hill, NC - Memorial Hall

02/23/24 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater ~

03/06/24 - Durango, CO - Community Concert Hall

03/09/24 - Lone Tree, CO - Lone Tree Arts Center

03/21/24 - 03/24/24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/07/24 - Arlington, MA - Arlington Jazz Festival

04/13/24 - Germantown, TN - Germantown Performing Arts Center

05/03/24 - Durham, NH - Paul Creative Arts Center ^

05/22/24 - Roanoke, CA - Shaftman Performance Hall ^

05/24/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall ^

07/05/24 - 07/07/24 - Glynde, UK - Love Supreme Festival

~ The Movement Revisited

^ Christian McBride & Inside Straight