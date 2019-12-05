Christian Loffler Announces The Release Date Of LYS

Christian Löffler reveals the release date for his upcoming album, "Lys": March 20th 2020.

Lys, meaning 'light' in Danish, is a sequel to Graal, the album's predecessor. Whereas the latter is the result of a six-month period spent largely on the road in between live shows, the former is a studio release in the truest sense, recorded and compiled in the serenity of Löffler's home studio. While produced within four walls, Lys' grounding comes from what lies beyond them - the nature in Graal, Müritz. This isn't the first time Löffler has drawn on his bucolic surroundings for his art, but Lys captures perhaps the most fundamental aspect of his environment: the light.

"I realised that the light is different in the north of Germany, and this became an overall theme for the album. Before I had Mare, and Forest, and now it's become light." - Christian Löffler

A natural calmness and luminance pervades the album. Whereas on previous releases Löffler used his voice as a tool or instrument, for Lys he puts it front and centre in order to capture his innermost feelings with actual words rather than only moods. Lys is an enchanting and deeply moving listening experience.

Christian Löffler Tour Dates:



Dec 12 :: ZetPeTe, Cracow (PL)

Dec 13 :: !Festrepublic, Lwiw (UR)

Dec 30 :: Epizode Festival, Phu Quoc (VN)

Dec 31 :: Boiler Room, Shenzhen (CN)

Jan 11 :: Vent, Tokyo (JP)

Jan 24 :: Mono Hall, Tiblisi (GE)

Jan 25 :: Rambalkoshe, Yerevan (AL)

Feb 01 :: Helgas Stadtpalast, Rostock (DE)

Mar 06 :: Sonar Festival, Istanbul (TR)

Apr 18 :: Roxy, Praha (CZ)

Apr 19 :: Conne Island, Leipzig (DE)

Apr 20 :: Härterei, Zurich (CH)

Apr 21 :: Im Wizemann, Stuttgart (DE)

Apr 22 :: Muffathalle, Munich (DE)

Apr 24 :: Feuerwache, Mannheim (DE)

Apr 25 :: Carlswerk, Cologne (DE)

Apr 26 :: FZW, Dortmund (DE)

Apr 27 :: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden (DE)

Apr 28 :: Tama, Poznan (PL)

Apr 29 :: Palladium, Warsaw (PL)

Apr 30 :: Columbiahalle, Berlin (DE)

May 15 :: Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg (DE)

May 16 :: Melkweg, Amsterdam (NL)





