The track is from his upcoming album, showcasing his unique sound and powerful messages.

Nov. 13, 2023

Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases Survival Anthem 'Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)'

Christian hip-hop/rap artist, DPB,has released his highly anticipated single, "Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" on August 1st, 2023. This single is the first release from his upcoming album of the same name, and is sure to be a hit among his fans and new listeners alike

DPB, also known as David Paul Brooks, is a Billboard charting artist with a unique sound that blends positive rap and hip-hop with powerful and uplifting messages. With his previous releases, DPB has garnered recognition and success, including multiple chart-topping hits, award nominations, and performances with legendary artists such as Kirk Franklin, Bootsy Collins and others. He was also a member of Grammy and Dove Award nominated group, D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ.)

"Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" is the anthem of survival, representing the resilience and strength of the human spirit to overcome life's challenges. With its infectious and motivational hook, this song is sure to ignite a sense of undefeated within listeners.

"Within the last few years, we have all gone through many life-changing situations," says DPB. "Some have lost their lives to Covid, random shootings, violence, addiction, and other social issues. This song is a representation of how we have all made it through these challenges by being undefeated."

The single release of "Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" will also be accompanied by a mini-movie and a first-of-its-kind picture book that follows the 30 plus years of DPB's ministry. Both the album and the accompanying visuals are expected to create a buzz in the music world and solidify DPB's position as a talented music composer, writer, and artist.

DPB's music is not just entertainment, but Innerchangement. His goal is to give people, particularly youth, an alternative and cutting-edge message in music that can set them free from painful issues they may be dealing with in a relatable art form. He has also developed relationships with pastors and has created programs for schools dealing with character education issues.

In addition to his music, DPB is also the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc., which is a record label created to assist and promote Christian and gospel artists to reenergize the Christian and gospel music industry and reach the secular marketplace under God's divine rule.

Join DPB's movement of positive and uplifting music. For more information on DPB and his music, visit his website at www.worldofdpb.com.



