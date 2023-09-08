Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'

Chris Stapleton’s new song, “Think I’m In Love With You,” is debuting today. Written by Stapleton, the song is the second unveiled from his highly anticipated new album, Higher, which will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save).

The new music adds to yet another landmark year for the 15x CMA Award-winner, who is nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

Already receiving critical attention, Stapleton recently unveiled lead single, “White Horse,” of which Billboard praises “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”

Additionally, Consequence declares, “‘White Horse’ certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act” and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, “one of the most jaw-dropping singles yet from an artist who rarely if ever misses.”

Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Known for his electric live performances, the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner will continue to tour through this fall with his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour. See below for complete itinerary.

photo credit: Becky Fluke