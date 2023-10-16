Chris Stapleton Drops New Song 'It Takes a Woman'

Chris Stapleton’s new song, “It Takes A Woman,” is debuting today. Written by Stapleton, Ronnie Bowman and Jerry Salley, the song is the latest unveiled from Stapleton’s highly anticipated new album, Higher, which will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save).

Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

Already receiving critical attention, Stapleton has unveiled two additional album tracks: “Think I’m In Love With You” and “White Horse,” of which Billboard praises “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”

Additionally, Consequence declares, “‘White Horse’ certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act” and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, “one of the most jaw-dropping singles yet from an artist who rarely if ever misses.”

The new music adds to yet another landmark year for the 15x CMA Award-winner, who is nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Known for his electric live performances, the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner will continue to tour through next year with his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour as well as several stadium shows with George Strait. See below for complete itinerary.

One of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians, in the past year Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Additionally, in February, he performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

The new album follows 2020’s acclaimed Starting Over, which went on to win three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (“Cold”) in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards.

Called a “a sure-footed masterpiece” by the Associated Press, the album landed on “Best of 2020” lists at NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declared, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.”

Prior to Starting Over, Stapleton released a pair of Platinum-certified releases in 2017—From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2—as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album in 2015, Traveller.

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Tampa, FL—Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 16—Lafayette, LA—Cajundome*

November 17—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

November 18—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena*

May 4, 2024—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium#

May 11, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium#

May 25, 2024—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium#

June 1, 2024—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium#

June 8, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium#

June 29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium#

July 13, 2024—Detroit, MI—Ford Field#

July 20, 2024—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field#

October 16, 2024—Manchester, England—AO Arena~ (SOLD OUT)

October 17, 2024—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena~ (SOLD OUT)

October 20, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena~ (SOLD OUT)

October 22, 2024—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena~ (SOLD OUT)

October 23, 2024—London, England—The O2~ (SOLD OUT)

December 7, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium#

+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane

*with special guest Nikki Lane

#with George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

~with special guest Marty Stuart

