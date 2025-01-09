Chris Stapleton Confirms Summer 'All-American Road Show' Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Stapleton will continue his “All-American Road Show” tour through this summer with newly confirmed shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena, Denver’s Ball Arena, Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and Albany’s MVP Arena among many others.

Special guests on the tour include Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Brittney Spencer, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and The War & Treaty. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets starting next Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, January 17 at 10:00am local time. Sign up for fan club pre-sale access here. Full tour details can be found here.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Stapleton, who is nominated for two awards at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album (Higher) and Best Country Solo Performance (“It Takes A Woman”). Additionally, Stapleton won three awards at the CMA Awards this past fall, making him a 19x CMA Award-winner. With this achievement, Stapleton tied the record for most CMA wins ever with Brooks & Dunn, while also extending his own record for most wins in the Male Vocalist of the Year category (eight).

The 10x Grammy, 19x CMA and 19x ACM Award-winner has also recently collaborated with Post Malone (“California Sober”), Dua Lipa (“Think I’m In Love With You (Live from the 59th ACM Awards)”), Slash (“Oh Well”) and George Strait (“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”), released a version of Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” for the new Tom Petty tribute album and returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for the third time as musical guest. Additionally, he performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

Higher follows 2020’s acclaimed Starting Over, which won three awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Called a “a sure-footed masterpiece” by the Associated Press, the album landed on “Best of 2020” lists at NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declared, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.” Prior to Starting Over, Stapleton released a pair of Platinum-certified releases in 2017—From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2—as well as his 5x Platinum breakthrough solo debut album in 2015, Traveller.

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Stapleton also recently unveiled his new Traveller Whiskey, a first-of-its-kind collaboration created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, January 17 at 10:00am local time

February 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre* (SOLD OUT)

March 1—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre* (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena* (SOLD OUT)

March 8—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena* (SOLD OUT)

June 4—Greenville, SC—Bon Secours Wellness Arena†

June 7—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena‡

June 12—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena+

June 18—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum^

June 20—Albany, NY—MVP Arena^

June 27—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre#

July 11—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre‡

July 12—Milwaukee, WI—Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 23—Belmont Park, NY—UBS Arena~

July 25—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 1—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center**

August 8—Phoenix, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena‡‡

August 15—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 22—Denver, CO—Ball Arena**

October 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

*with special guest Marcus King

†with special guest Nikki Lane

‡with special guest Brittney Spencer

+with special guest Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guest Maggie Rose

#with special guest The War & Treaty

~with special guest Grace Potter

**with special guest Allen Stone

‡‡with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Photo credit: Becky Fluke

