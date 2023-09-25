Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Chris Stapleton will take his “All-American Road Show” across the pond next fall for a series of headline arena shows in the U.K. and Ireland, including stops at Manchester’s AO Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Dublin’s 3Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s The O2.

Tickets for the shows, which will feature special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

The newly confirmed dates add to an already extensive tour schedule for Stapleton, who will continue his “All-American Road Show” through this fall and will join George Strait for several stadium shows next year. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances celebrate Stapleton’s highly anticipated new album, Higher, which will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

Already receiving critical attention, Stapleton has unveiled two album tracks: “Think I’m In Love With You” and “White Horse,” of which Billboard praises “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”

Additionally, Consequence declares, “‘White Horse’ certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act” and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, “one of the most jaw-dropping singles yet from an artist who rarely if ever misses.”

The new music adds to yet another landmark year for the 8x Grammy, 15x ACM and 15x CMA Award-winner, who is nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart.

Prior to Starting Over, Stapleton released a pair of Platinum-certified releases in 2017—From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2—as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album in 2015, Traveller.

The new album follows 2020's acclaimed Starting Over, which went on to win three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave") and Best Country Song ("Cold") in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Called a "sure-footed masterpiece" by The New York Times, the album landed on "Best of 2020" lists at NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and Associated Press.

One of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians, in the past year Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, in February, he performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time

October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 6—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Long Island, NY—UBS Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena+

October 13—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Lafayette, LA—Cajundome+

October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion+ (SOLD OUT)

May 4, 2024—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium#

May 11, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium#

May 25, 2024—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium#

June 1, 2024—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium#

June 8, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium#

June 29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium#

July 13, 2024—Detroit, MI—Ford Field#

July 20, 2024—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field#

October 16, 2024—Manchester, England—AO Arena~

October 17, 2024—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro ~

October 20, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena~

October 22, 2024—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena~

October 23, 2024—London, England—The O2~

December 7, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium#

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane

#with George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

~with special guests Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives