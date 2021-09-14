Chris Nine Unleashes Blast Of Adrenaline With Blistering “the Rage” Single

Canadian post-hardcore punk-pop rocker Chris Nine unleashes a blistering blast of bone-crushing adrenaline in the form of his new single, "the rage" - available now.

The new supercharged single lands ahead of the Toronto-based artist's forthcoming EP, The Heavy, due out this Fall.

"the rage" is a harrowing opus that unveils the duality of love and the consequences of our actions. This viewpoint puts the listener's experience front and center, creating a connection using emotionally complex themes while embedding them within expertly produced music you wouldn't typically hear from a newer artist. Chris Nine bears his soul to tell a tale that's as much filled with tragedy as it is hope.

"I show up, a fight last night was what you

Had to call it

I'm so sorry, I'm still lonely

Can this be our moment"

Chris Nine's poignant lyrics act as a two-way musical mirror held up to his listeners in an attempt to engage on a more personal level; stripping away all ego and pride, he takes a raw and honest approach with his sonic storytelling.

Lyrical vulnerability has always been a part of Chris Nine's artistic journey; it seemed inevitable that the appropriate considerations were taken when considering the overall blending of genres that make up his sound. You are just as likely to pick up on musical splashes of Paramore and Rage Against the Machine as you are to catch hints of Machine Gun Kelly; this carefully crafted sound offers a cerebral experience that inspires the listener to reflect on their own lived experience while head-banging to catchy licks that are sure to induce an earworm.

A polished orchestration of razor-sharp guitar riffs, supercharged vocals, and stadium-filling drums, Chris Nine's delivery is a supersonic yet melancholy musical offering sure to honour his rock contemporaries. Channelling various artistic influences across punk and post-rock music, this spellbinding synthesis of sound harnesses the power embedded within his ominous melodies, and intertwines them with his bold perspective.

"the rage" is available now. The Heavy is available September 24th.