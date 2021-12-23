Chris Martin Reveals Coldplay Will Stop Making Music in 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris martin has revealed that the band will no longer make music after their next record in 2025.

Variety reports that Martin made the announcement in an upcoming interview with BBC Radio. The group has one more album in their record label contract, which will be released in late 2025 and then followed by a tour.

"Our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025. And I think after that we'll only tour - and maybe we'll do some sort of collaborative things or... - but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then."

The group, composed of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, recently released their latest album, "Music of the Spheres."

Music Of The Spheres features the single Higher Power, which received its first play on the International Space Station by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and quickly became a worldwide hit. Last week, Coldplay became the first British band to debut at number one on the US Hot 100 with their BTS collaboration My Universe. The song has already racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Watch the "Higher Power" music video here: