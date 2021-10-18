Chris Berardo Announces New Christmas Song 'This Year' Ahead of Concert Return
Berardo will play NYC's The Cutting Room on Wednesday, October 20.
When you think of festive holiday songs, you think of roasting chestnuts, little drummer boys, and a jolly man in a red suit. But the acclaimed singer/songwriter Chris Berardo didn't have those overly familiar images in mind when he set out to write a Christmas song.
"I just couldn't see myself writing about reindeer or candy canes," he laughs. "But I'd always wanted to try my hand at the classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' which is just a joy to sing."
The Christmas song that Berardo did write, "This Year," is a deeply personal but universally relatable holiday tune. It celebrates life and serves as a reminder of what we have and a remembrance of what we've lost: "the love, the laughs, the photographs and our fair share of tears." He wrote this powerful, impassioned tune after going through a particularly emotionally rough Christmas last year.
"I started just thinking of how lucky we are for the time we do have with the ones we love, and then I felt good because it could be a song that is positive and joyful," Berardo recalls. "It helped me to feel better and to be thankful. I hope it evokes a nice memory or two for some folks."
Berardo also has an early holiday gift for fans: his first full-band show since February 2020. On October 20th, Berardo and his band, The DesBerardos, will be performing at NYC's The Cutting Room.
More information on tickets can be found here.