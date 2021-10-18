Chris Berardo Announces New Christmas Song 'This Year' Ahead of Concert Return

When you think of festive holiday songs, you think of roasting chestnuts, little drummer boys, and a jolly man in a red suit. But the acclaimed singer/songwriter Chris Berardo didn't have those overly familiar images in mind when he set out to write a Christmas song.

"I just couldn't see myself writing about reindeer or candy canes," he laughs. "But I'd always wanted to try my hand at the classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' which is just a joy to sing."

The Christmas song that Berardo did write, "This Year," is a deeply personal but universally relatable holiday tune. It celebrates life and serves as a reminder of what we have and a remembrance of what we've lost: "the love, the laughs, the photographs and our fair share of tears." He wrote this powerful, impassioned tune after going through a particularly emotionally rough Christmas last year.

"I started just thinking of how lucky we are for the time we do have with the ones we love, and then I felt good because it could be a song that is positive and joyful," Berardo recalls. "It helped me to feel better and to be thankful. I hope it evokes a nice memory or two for some folks."

Berardo also has an early holiday gift for fans: his first full-band show since February 2020. On October 20th, Berardo and his band, The DesBerardos, will be performing at NYC's The Cutting Room.

More information on tickets can be found here.