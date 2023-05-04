Chloe Moriondo Shares Split Decision Double Single

The track arrives in tandem with the two-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Blood Bunny.

Indie-pop starlet Chloe Moriondo has returned today with the Split Decision double single. Arriving in tandem with the two-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Blood Bunny, the project features genre-swapped versions of Blood Bunny breakout hit "I Want To Be With You" and standout track "Celebrity" from Moriondo's 2022 album, SUCKERPUNCH.

The project showcases Moriondo's penchant for songcraft and establishes her as an artist unbridled by the boundaries of genre. "Celebrity (Blood Bunny Version)" reworks the glitchy, gritty track as a rock-inspired anthem, while "I Want To Be With You (SUCKERPUNCH Version)" flips the original guitar-driven single into an explosive, electronic bop.

"Celebrity (Blood Bunny Version)" is accompanied by a visualizer encapsulating Chloe's musical journey and personal growth, showcasing career highlights and sharing behind-the-scenes footage from photo and video shoots, tour performances, and more. Split Decision is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

Moriondo expanded on the project, "I love both of these songs dearly and created each at such different points in my life-they mean a lot to me and I hope you love this cute little crossover that I had such a fun nostalgic time making ♡"

In the fall, Moriondo unleashed her new album SUCKERPUNCH which arrived to critical acclaim from The New York Times, PAPER, Billboard, NYLON, Consequence, Alternative Press, FLOOD Magazine and more. The New York Times raved, "SUCKERPUNCH is jubilantly chaotic ... It's astute pop, and also an astute read on the state of contemporary pop," while PAPER praised the "...untamed, imaginative new album."

Billboard attested, "On her new record, she flies full force into hyperpop, drum 'n' bass, and an exuberant electronic palette," while Consequence lauded the music as "some of her most gripping to date." The 13-track collection arrived alongside an official video for "Plastic Purse" and is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

SUCKERPUNCH was preceded by singles "Cdbaby<3" and "Fruity." The artist also appeared as DORK Magazine's October cover star, which arrived alongside a five-star review of SUCKERPUNCH, praising the record as "bold and extravagant with a refreshing dose of silliness."

The drum-and-bass-inspired "Cdbaby<3" was celebrated by Teen Vogue, who touted, "...the thumping, hypnotic track perfectly showcases why Chloe is one of indie pop's brightest rising stars." Billboard raved, "Lots of modern pop artists aspire to evoke the highs of top-quality drum-and-bass, but Chloe Moriondo actually gets there," while NYLON praised the "...delirious new drum 'n' bass jam."

The sticky-sweet summer anthem "Fruity" racked up praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, V Magazine, UPROXX, Alternative Press and more. The New York Times applauded the "relentless catchy" track as "an exhilarating pivot to hyperpop," while UPROXX raved "It's skittish, explosive, and enthused." FLOOD Magazine crowned "Fruity" as "a sugar-rush anthem for the end of summer," while V Magazine agreed, "...it's time to unwrap the singer's latest treat and take a bite-It's going to be one sweet season."

Working with producers/co-writers including Oscar Scheller (Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX), David Pramik (Machine Gun Kelly, Oliver Tree), and Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Olivia O'Brien), SUCKERPUNCH signals a new era for Moriondo and marks a bold leap forward from the understated indie-pop and jittery pop-punk of her 2021 offering, Blood Bunny.

Listen to the new double single here:



