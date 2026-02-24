José Fermín Fernández to Debut at Flamenco Festival NY with GUITARRA DESNUDA

Flamenco Festival NY will present José Fermín Fernández: Guitarra desnuda on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at 7pm at Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10003. Tickets are available now.

José Fermin Fernández, hailed as one of the brightest talents of a new generation of flamenco, makes his much-anticipated New York debut with Guitarra desnuda. Winner of prestigious awards, including the Bordón Minero and the Concurso Nacional de Arte Flamenco de Córdoba, Fernández has earned recognition for his profound musicality, dazzling technique, and a style that celebrates flamenco tradition while opening new expressive pathways. With a maturity beyond his years, he brings the depth, passion, and innovation of today's flamenco guitar to the international stage in a performance that promises both virtuosity and soul.

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1350 performances. Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the world ́s most prestigious theaters, including New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, London's Sadler's Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore. In 2012, Flamenco Festival created the residency program "In Progress," presenting 19 projects in New York, Miami, and London. It is now expanding to other cities in Spain with the pioneer "glo-cal" creative labs hosted in 2022 in Torrox (Malaga). This program has the purpose of expanding the creative horizons of flamenco through experimentation and self-enquiry, seeing the arts as a tool for individual and social transformation.