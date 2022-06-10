Chloe Moriondo Debuts Long-Awaited Single 'Hell Hounds'

Rising star Chloe Moriondo has debuted long-awaited single and video "Hell Hounds." The track arrives in tandem with a deluxe version of Chloe's critically acclaimed album, Blood Bunny, which is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

In addition to "Hell Hounds," Blood Bunny Deluxe features alternate and acoustic versions of album tracks - including a rendition of "I Eat Boys" featuring dodie - original voice memos, and a studio version of Chloe's early pandemic ballad, "Living Virtually."

"I've been waiting SO fING LONG to release this and am so excited for everyone to hear it," Chloe shared on "Hell Hounds." "This is the beginning of a shiny new era and i hope everyone loves it!! <3"

Earlier this week, Chloe announced a U.S. fall headline tour featuring support from Dreamer Isioma. The five-week trek kicks off October 12th in Columbus, OH, making stops at The Regent in Los Angeles on October 26th and Irving Plaza in New York City on November 10th before wrapping up with a hometown performance at The Majestic in Detroit, MI on November 19th.

Tickets for all dates are available today beginning at 12pm local time. Chloe is currently wrapping up dates supporting mxmtoon's North American headline tour and will also be hitting the festival circuit with upcoming performances at Seattle, WA's Capitol Hill Block Party and this year's Firefly Festival (tour itinerary below). For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit here.

The Blood Bunny Deluxe release continues a banner year for the artist, who was included in Billboard's prestigious "21 Under 21" list last month. In April, Chloe shared the puppy luv EP, a collection of canine-themed songs. The release was accompanied by an official video for "nice pup," which features over fifty fan-submitted dogs.

The five-track collection was heralded by the charming, breezy single "sammy," and accompanied by an official music video starring Moriondo's own pet dog (the titular Sammy). UPROXX praised the "wholesome" track, while Billboard hailed it as "a pure bump of joy." Consequence attested "sammy" is "adorable and heartwarming." The puppy luv EP is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet they tackle overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing their authentic self to create a genuine connection with their listeners.

Last May, Moriondo shared her critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen, which landed on "Best Albums of 2021" lists from The New York Times and Billboard. The release was also crowned a "Critic's Pick" by The New York Times, who exclaimed, "On the robust and vividly plain-spoken 'Blood Bunny,' Moriondo...is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics."

Chloe has also racked up praise from Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER, UPROXX, Refinery29, them., and more. Following Blood Bunny's release, Moriondo made her television debut performing "Bodybag" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they played a dynamic rendition of "I Want To Be With You."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

JUNE

11 - Boston, MA - Royale^

JULY

22-24 Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party*

SEPTEMBER

22-25 Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival*

OCTOBER

12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

14 - Chicago, IL - - House Of Blues

15 - St. Paul, MN - - Amsterdam

18 - Denver, CO - - Bluebird

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

22 - Seattle, WA - - Neumos

23 - Portland, OR - - Aladdin

25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

30 - Phoenix , AZ - - Crescent Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2 - Austin, TX - - Mohawk

4 - Atlanta, GA - - The Masquerade

5 - Carrboro, NC - - Cat's Cradle

6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

13 - Boston, MA - - Paradise

15 - Toronto, ON - - Opera House

17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

19 - Detroit, MI - - Majestic