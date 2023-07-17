Chlöe Bailey Sets Second Leg of North American Headline Tour

Tickets are on sale now.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Singer/songwriter/producer Chlöe announces additional dates to her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces, released on March 31st.

The R&B songstress will begin the second leg of The In Pieces tour with special guest Rosegold on August 20th in Sacramento and includes stops in Anaheim, Toronto and more before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale on September 10th. See below for full routing.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit here.

In Pieces, two-years in the making, showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe. The album features the previously released “Body Do” and the new single, “How Does It Feel” ft. Chris Brown.

The In Pieces Tour Additional Dates

AUG 20, 2023 - Sol Blume - Sacramento, CA
AUG 22, 2023 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA
AUG 23, 2023 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA
AUG 26, 2023 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
AUG 29, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
AUG 31, 2023 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH
SEP 1, 2023 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
SEP 2, 2023 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
SEP 4, 2023 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
SEP 6, 2023 - Norva Theater - Norfolk, VA
SEP 7, 2023 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC
SEP 9, 2023 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL
SEP 10, 2023 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL



