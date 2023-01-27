Chlöe Announces Debut Album & Releases New Single

Multi-hyphenate artist, Chlöe, has announced her eagerly anticipated debut album, In Pieces, to be released in March via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. The album, two-years in the making, showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe.

Lifted from the album, Chlöe unveils her new single, "Pray It Away." The vulnerable track finds Chlöe falling for the wrong person and turning to church to pray all the pain away. "Pray It Away" is accompanied by the official video that was shot in a historic church located in downtown Los Angeles. Watch the Madeline Kate Kann directed video below.

"I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album," Chlöe says. "I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it's been my greatest gift all along."

Watch Chlöe's album trailer here:

Watch the new music video here: