Chika Receives GRAMMY Nomination for Best New Artist

Alabama born rapper, singer, actress, activist and rising star Chika has been nominated for her first GRAMMY today for Best New Artist! In March of 2020, Chika dropped her debut EP Industry Games, released on Warner Records, to incredible buzz. The EP showcases why Chika is one of today's most influential voices in music and beyond, tackling issues affecting youth culture from an unchallenged point of view. Industry Games quickly rose to critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Teen Vogue, TIME, InStyle and Fast Company, and earned Chika a slot in XXL's coveted 2020 Freshman List. Chika was everywhere this summer and fall - from Barack Obama's playlist to covers of Nylon and The Cut to appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Desus & Mero, NPR's Tiny Desk, Lebron James' Graduate Together, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, and BET's Hip Hop Awards.

Following the release of Industry Games, Chika released fan favorites "U Should," a melodic slow burn, and "My Power," featured in the Netflix film Project Power, further pushing the trailblazer into the spotlight.

At 23-years-old, Chika has established a track record of actively using her platform to advocate inclusivity and challenge societal norms regarding race, gender, mental health and body image. She opted to kickstart her career on the mic instead of enrolling in Berklee College of Music. The risk paid off. After starring as the face of Calvin Klein's #MyCalvin campaign, she introduced a scorching signature style on her 2019 independent debut single "No Squares." Lena Waithe also welcomed her to perform on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!.

