Chiiild Releases Latest Single 'You Get Me (A Final Word)'
Chiiild’s “Better Luck in the Next Life Tour” will kick off this spring on March 2, 2023.
Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild releases his latest single for "You Get Me (A Final Word)" via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.). To coincide with this release, Chiiild also announces his upcoming North American headlining "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour" that will kick off this spring.
"You Get Me (A Final Word)" first premiered earlier this week on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, where Chiiild is featured as the New Music Daily cover. This is the newest track from Chiiild's forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, which was announced last month. The contemplative track creates a dreamily pensive soundscape that offers further insight into the world Chiiild has created for this project.
About the track, Chiiild shares "I was just trying to have a conversation with you. Simply and honestly. No fluff, just insight, in hopes that you get me."
Chiiild's "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour" will kick off this spring on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and will stop in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more - the full list of dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now - for more information please visit https://chiiild.com/.
Chiiild previously released "Bon Voyage," the first single from Better Luck in the Next Life that offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. The track's stripped-down instrumental and deep-rooted reverb places Chiiild's rich vocals and introspective lyrics in the spotlight, taking listeners on a journey through his world.
Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild's 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more and has amassed over 58 million streams to date. The album was nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards, and Chiiild was also named one of VEVO's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch.
Chiiild delivered a soulful medley of two of his most well-known songs from this album, "Pirouette" and "Sleepwalking" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Prior to Hope for Sale, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul in early 2020.
Earlier this year, Chiiild embarked on Leon Bridges' "The Boundless Tour" for select dates. Previously, Chiiild sold out his debut headline tour in the US, The Apocalyptic Optimistic Tour, which featured festival performances at Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, and Governor's Ball.
Listen to the new single here:
CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES
March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival
March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room
March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW
March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans
March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
photo by Eddie Mandell
