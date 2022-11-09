Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chiiild Announces New Album 'Better Luck in the Next Life' & Releases New Single 'Bon Voyage'

The track was released with an accompanying music video directed by Trey Lyons.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild has revealed a trailer for his forthcoming album Better Luck In The Next Life, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Quickly following up on this trailer, today Chiiild releases his new single "Bon Voyage" via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.) with an accompanying music video directed by Trey Lyons.

"Bon Voyage" offers a first glimpse into Better Luck In The Next Life, an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. The track's stripped-down instrumental and deep-rooted reverb places Chiiild's rich vocals and introspective lyrics in the spotlight, taking listeners on a journey through his world. The single is accompanied by a video shot in Chiiild's hometown of Montreal, Canada that sees him traversing through dark and disorienting surroundings that seem almost larger than life.

About "Bon Voyage," Chiiild says "'Bon Voyage' marks the beginning of this new chapter. My aim with Better Luck In The Next Life is to give you a look inside my mind. Into the doubts & fears, ambitions and a few connections along the way. It was a form of healing putting these real situations into songs. When everybody is out here on the same thing, we're just out here levitating."

Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild's 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more and has amassed over 58 million streams to date. The album was nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards, and Chiiild was also named one of VEVO's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch.

Chiiild delivered a soulful medley of two of his most well-known songs from this album, "Pirouette" and "Sleepwalking" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Prior to Hope for Sale, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul in early 2020.

Earlier this year, Chiiild embarked on Leon Bridges' "The Boundless Tour" for select dates. Previously, Chiiild sold out his debut headline tour in the US, The Apocalyptic Optimistic Tour, which featured festival performances at Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, and Governor's Ball.

Watch the new music video here:

Watch the album trailer here:



Chad Tepper Shares New Single 1-800IDONTKNOWYOUANYMORE
Chad Tepper Shares New Single '1-800IDONTKNOWYOUANYMORE'
lurring the lines between alt-rock and pop-punk, the track was produced by Erik Ron (Black Veil Brides, Guccihighwaters) and JP Clark (Blink 182, We Are the In Crowd) its tongue-in-cheek lyrics take the listener on an emotional rollercoaster as Tepper wants to move on but still pines over an ex.
Jagwar Twin Shares Live Acoustic Version of The Circle
Jagwar Twin Shares Live Acoustic Version of 'The Circle'
Earlier this year, Jagwar Twin released their sophomore album 33 via Big Loud Rock. Produced by long-time collaborator Grammy-nominated Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer), 33 encourages listeners to truly see, accept, value, and trust who they truly are. Watch the new acoustic music video now!
HARDY Wins Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 BMI Country Awards
HARDY Wins Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 BMI Country Awards
Adding to an arsenal of accolades and what American Songwriter calls “the makings of a songwriting legend,” 12-time chart-topping lyricist HARDY was awarded the coveted Songwriter of the Year award at last night's BMI Country Awards.
JW Francis Shares New Single Dream House
JW Francis Shares New Single 'Dream House'
New York’s self-styled ‘lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop’ artist JW Francis has shared new track 'Dream House', the title track from brand new album Dream House. 'Dream House' is a hazy track, a sonic-VHS floating along the intersection of wistful-longing and gratitude. Watch the new music video, created by Salvador Cresta, now!

