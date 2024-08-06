Chicano Batman Reveal Fall US West Coast Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off the electrifying release of their fifth studio album, Notebook Fantasy (ATO Records), and still reeling from their largest hometown show to date at The Kia Forum on June 26th, the acclaimed psych-soul band Chicano Batman continues to round out an expansive world tour, adding a collection of tour dates along the California Coast this Fall. The tour will include a very special 2-night celebration in Pomona, CA at the Fox Theater.

Known for their vibrant live performances, the Los Angeles-based band promise to bring a high-energy celebration of the band’s latest musical achievements, drawing on the bold and boundary-pushing sounds of Notebook Fantasy.

Chicano Batman is known for their unique blend of soulful psychedelia, rock, and Latin influences. The band, comprised of Bardo Martinez (vocals/lyricist), Carlos Arévalo (guitar), and Eduardo Arenas (bass), has captivated audiences with their innovative sound and vibrant performances. Their latest album, Notebook Fantasy, continues to showcase their exceptional musicianship and creativity.

Ahead of the US West Coast tour, Chicano Batman will take their show overseas for a series of performances in the United Kingdom and Europe in August, followed by multiple shows across Mexico, marking their first extensive tour in these regions.

Chicano Batman's tour comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed Notebook Fantasy, a project that showcases the band's artistic evolution and their commitment to pushing musical boundaries. Produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Erykah Badu) and partly recorded at the historic Sunset Sound, Notebook Fantasy embraces a sonic approach that bassist Eduardo Arenas refers to as “painting in primary colors.”

Notebook Fantasy takes its title from a phenomenon likely familiar to anyone who feels outside the status quo: the act of spending your formative years dreaming up other worlds and realities in the pages of a notebook, exploring those possibilities with a bold and wide-eyed freedom. Watch the band perform “Fly” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Throughout the album, Chicano Batman channels moments of lightning-in-a-bottle inspiration into songs that push into fantastically strange terrain yet remain rooted in raw emotion.

“We wanted to peel back all the fuzziness and compression, and create something big and punchy and clear that would still hold up if you stripped it down to just a vocal and one instrument,” says guitarist Carlos Arévalo.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Chicano Batman’s upcoming performances, please visit chicanobatman.com.

European and Mexican Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 29th - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL

Friday, August 30th - Into the Great Wide Open Festival - Amsterdam, NL

Saturday, August 31st - Manchester Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

Tuesday, September 3rd - Lafayette - London, UK

Thursday, September 26th - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, MX

Friday, September 27th - Foro Indie Rocks! - Queretaro, MX

Saturday, September 28th - Auditorio BB - Mexico City, MX

Chicano Batman - U.S. Tour Dates

Thursday, October 24th - Tioga Sequoia Brewery - Fresno, CA

Friday, October 25th - Mill Creek Park - Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, October 26th - Quarry Amphitheater - Santa Cruz, CA

Sunday, October 27th - The Senator - Chico, CA

Monday, October 28th - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Tuesday, October 29th - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Friday, November 1st - Fox Theater - Pomona, CA

Saturday, November 2nd - Fox Theater - Pomona, CA

Sunday, November 3rd - Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

Comments