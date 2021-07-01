Chicago Singer Sarantos Releases 'EyeBANGing' Single

After the success of his single, "I Never Catch The Train," Sarantos follows up with his witty, satirical single, "EyeBANGing." This uptempo track builds tension with the listener as it introduces the theme of a leering individual and the reactions which follow.

As the main melodies are introduced, Sarantos showcases his dynamic instrumentation with his synth usage, effect choices spanning across the stereo field, and syncopated drum rhythms. Presented in a flippant manner, the subject is able to encapsulate the friction ogling at others causes, even when it is meant in a harmless manner.

When asked to comment on this theme, Sarantos mused, "Beauty is often in the eye of the beholder but when beauty takes your breath away, we might not notice our mouths gaping open and our eyes bulging. The message is to be respectful, courteous and tactful. This song pushes the envelope both lyrically and harmonically."

An unfortunate sufferer of the COVID-19 virus, Sarantos has reflected on this life-changing event with his track, "COVID Survivor," a somber contemplation of the pandemic. With the release of "EyeBANGing" on July 1st, we see the liberated Sarantos, living for the moment in a blissful, uplifting track aimed at getting the party started back up.

Sarantos is building on his following, as he currently is an international award-winning solo music artist, Top 5 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet, and part-time spy. With close to one million social media followers and plays across Spotify and YouTube, 2021 is the year Sarantos builds on his repertoire. "EyeBANGing" joins his releases of 14 albums with 178 original tracks, as well as 7 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. Sarantos has also had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

Please join Sarantos on July 1st with the release of EyeBANGing, and keep following for the up-coming video.

Learn more at http://www.melogia.com/.