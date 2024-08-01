Cher Releasing Career Spanning Compilation Album 'Forever'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Records announced the release of a special collection of 21 beautifully remastered Cher songs, personally curated by the legend herself, spanning the course of her astonishing seven decades and “still going strong” career in music.

The special double vinyl package will be printed on silver foil board with crystal clear translucent vinyl. A one CD configuration will also be available. Pre-Orders are available now HERE.

Following the monumental success of Cher’s recent Christmas album and her induction this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the timing of Warner’s first Cher compilation in 20 years represents a celebration of the legend’s exceptional career.

Forever includes such hits as “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time” as well as fan faves “Song For The Lonely” and “The Way Of Love” – to her #1 Holiday single from 2023, “DJ Play A Christmas Song.” Every generation of Cher fans and newcomers will have the opportunity to enjoy these classics that have been lovingly restored from the master tapes.

The Forever Fan Edition digital release available on all streaming outlets on the same date, adds 19 additional tunes ranging from early Cher hits like “The Beat Goes On” and “I Got You Babe” to additional hits from her 80’s era to a live recording of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” which opened her Farewell Tour.

Cher fans will have the chance to enjoy the full-length version of the classic “Take Me Home”, as well as her other favorites like “Welcome To Burlesque,” dance floor hits like “Dov’e L’Amore” and “Woman’s World,” and the haunting Diane Warren song “You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me.”

There are also holy grail fan-requested songs like “A Woman’s Story” - remastered and available on digital for the first time today - after only being previously released on a 45” single in 1974. Other rarities include “Still” from her highly collectable self-released album Not.com.mercial, which was released only on cher.com in 2000.

A full list of songs on the vinyl package and the digital release of Forever is listed below.

Cher will formally be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19 and recently announced the release of her highly anticipated autobiography, CHER: The Memoir, Part One, on sale November 19.

Forever

1. Believe

2. If I Could Turn Back Time

3. Walking In Memphis

4. Song For The Lonely

5. Strong Enough

6. The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)

7. SOS

8. I Found Someone

9. Save Up All Your Tears

10. One By One

11. After All (Love Theme From Chances Are)

12. Heart Of Stone

13. The Way Of Love

14. I Hope You Find It

15. Take Me Home

16. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

17. Woman's World

18. Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves

19. Dark Lady

20. You Haven't Seen The Last Of Me

21. DJ Play A Christmas Song

Forever Fan Edition (Digital Release)

22. A Woman's Story

23. Love And Understanding

24. All Or Nothing

25. Different Kind Of Love Song

26. Just Like Jesse James

27. We All Sleep Alone

28. The Music's No Good Without You

29. Dov'e L'Amore

30. Still

31. Welcome To Burlesque

32. One Of Us

33. I'd Rather Believe In You

34. Move Me (Cher & Gregg Allman)

35. I Paralyze

36. The Beat Goes On

37. Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)

38. Baby Don't Go

39. I Got You Babe

40. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Live from The Farewell Tour)

