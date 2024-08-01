Cher Releasing Career Spanning Compilation Album 'Forever'

The Forever Fan Edition digital release adds 19 additional tunes.
Warner Records announced the release of a special collection of 21 beautifully remastered Cher songs, personally curated by the legend herself, spanning the course of her astonishing seven decades and “still going strong” career in music.
The special double vinyl package will be printed on silver foil board with crystal clear translucent vinyl. A one CD configuration will also be available. Pre-Orders are available now HERE.
Following the monumental success of Cher’s recent Christmas album and her induction this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the timing of Warner’s first Cher compilation in 20 years represents a celebration of the legend’s exceptional career.
Forever includes such hits as “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time” as well as fan faves “Song For The Lonely” and “The Way Of Love” – to her #1 Holiday single from 2023, “DJ Play A Christmas Song.” Every generation of Cher fans and newcomers will have the opportunity to enjoy these classics that have been lovingly restored from the master tapes.
The Forever Fan Edition digital release available on all streaming outlets on the same date, adds 19 additional tunes ranging from early Cher hits like “The Beat Goes On” and “I Got You Babe” to additional hits from her 80’s era to a live recording of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” which opened her Farewell Tour.
Cher fans will have the chance to enjoy the full-length version of the classic “Take Me Home”, as well as her other favorites like “Welcome To Burlesque,” dance floor hits like “Dov’e L’Amore” and “Woman’s World,” and the haunting Diane Warren song “You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me.”
There are also holy grail fan-requested songs like “A Woman’s Story” - remastered and available on digital for the first time today - after only being previously released on a 45” single in 1974. Other rarities include “Still” from her highly collectable self-released album Not.com.mercial, which was released only on cher.com in 2000.
A full list of songs on the vinyl package and the digital release of Forever is listed below.
Cher will formally be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19 and recently announced the release of her highly anticipated autobiography, CHER: The Memoir, Part One, on sale November 19.
1. Believe
2. If I Could Turn Back Time
3. Walking In Memphis
4. Song For The Lonely
5. Strong Enough
6. The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)
7. SOS
8. I Found Someone
9. Save Up All Your Tears
10. One By One
11. After All (Love Theme From Chances Are)
12. Heart Of Stone
13. The Way Of Love
14. I Hope You Find It
15. Take Me Home
16. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
17. Woman's World
18. Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves
19. Dark Lady
20. You Haven't Seen The Last Of Me
21. DJ Play A Christmas Song
22. A Woman's Story
23. Love And Understanding
24. All Or Nothing
25. Different Kind Of Love Song
26. Just Like Jesse James
27. We All Sleep Alone
28. The Music's No Good Without You
29. Dov'e L'Amore
30. Still
31. Welcome To Burlesque
32. One Of Us
33. I'd Rather Believe In You
34. Move Me (Cher & Gregg Allman)
35. I Paralyze
36. The Beat Goes On
37. Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
38. Baby Don't Go
39. I Got You Babe
40. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Live from The Farewell Tour)
