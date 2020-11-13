Chelsea Williams Releases 'The Palomino Sound Sessions' Today

Listen below!

While quarantining, as everyone was across the country, singer/songwriter CHELSEA WILLIAMS decided to use that time to be creative. Why not re-record three of the songs from her newly released Beautiful and Strange album, acoustically, mimicking the way she had been performing them during her Tuesday quarantine sessions. The result is The Palomino Sound Sessions, released today via Blue Élan Records. The EP features newly recorded versions of "Beautiful and Strange", "Wasted" and "Red Flag". Listen below.



A special "Planet Nowhere" bundle package is also available to order now through the Blue Élan Store. The exclusive bundle features:

Over two hours of unreleased footage that includes 11 videos interspersed w/ interview footage and behind the scenes outtakes.

Five unreleased audio tracks: Wasted (Acoustic) Red Flag (Acoustic) Something Sweet Where Is Love Moonshiner

One ticket to a 35 - 40-minute Live Stream 'Happy Hour' with Chelsea singing songs and making cocktails

An autographed Planet Nowhere poster

Mini drink kits

Whether Chelsea is dissecting relationship dynamics or examining the very notion of destiny, her charming, confident songwriting and airy, nuanced vocals maintain an underlying current of optimism. Produced by longtime collaborator Ross Garren (Ben Folds, Bon Iver), the three stripped down, acoustic versions of songs from her most recent album, make up the Palomino Sound Sessions. Palomino is a studio with a vintage atmosphere in a modern world, which pretty much sums up the kind of music made by Chelsea. The tracks were recorded live with Chelsea on acoustic guitar and vocals, Ross on keys and harmonica, and friends John Schroeder on guitar, Erik Miron on banjo, and Julie Pusch on fiddle. Taking these songs down to their very essence serves to highlight Chelsea's innate ability to craft timeless melodies which speak to contemporary tales of lost love, and ruminations on the current state of the world.



Performing five hours a day, four days a week, Chelsea Williams honed her skills busking at Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade, where she captured the attention of passersby including Ron Howard and Sheryl Crow. The Palomino Sound Sessions follows the studio release of Williams' sophomore album Beautiful & Strange earlier this year, which was heralded by NPR as one of the top albums to come out on May 8, and received featured placement on Apple Music's coveted New Music Daily and NPR's All Songs Considered. Williams' has also been named one of Rolling Stone's "Top 10 New Artists You Need to Know."

