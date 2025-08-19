Cheap Trick Unveil New Fall Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cheap Trick have announced new Fall 2025 tour dates to add to their ongoing run. The new dates begin October 12 at Oxford, AL’s Oxford Performing Center and conclude at Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee, IA on December 7. Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 20 at 10 AM (local). The general on-sale begins Friday, August 22 at 10 AM (local).

CHEAP TRICK – TOUR 2025

AUGUST

20 – Rhinebeck, NY – Dutchess County Fair

21 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair

28 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fair – LB Day Amphitheatre

31 – Pueblo, CO – Colorado State Fair

SEPTEMBER

19 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

20 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

29 – Osaka, JP – Grand Cube

OCTOBER

1 – Tokyo, JP – Budokan

11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort

12 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center *

21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

22 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center *

24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live*

25 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Memorial Auditorium *

NOVEMBER

9 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino – The Showroom *

11 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre *

14 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

16 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre *

18 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center +

23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +

DECEMBER

2 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena +

4 – Green Bay, WI – Reach Center +

5 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall *

* Newly Announced Date

+ with Heart

ABOUT CHEAP TRICK:

Cheap Trick, the rock band hailing from Illinois, has been performing for over five decades, releasing hits like “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police”, “The Flame”, and “Surrender.” The band achieved mainstream popularity in the US in 1979 with the triple-platinum live album At Budokan and a Top 10 single, a live recording of “I Want You to Want Me.”

More success followed with the album Dream Police in 1979, which reached number 6 on the Billboard 200. The band experienced another resurgence in the late 1980s when they topped US charts with power ballad, “The Flame.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.