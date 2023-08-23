Chat Pile Announce Additional Tour Dates for Fall

Like the towering mounds of toxic waste from which it gets its namesake, the music of Oklahoma City noise rock quartet Chat Pile is a suffocating, grotesque embodiment of the existential anguish that has defined the 21st Century.

Between a dying planet, ever-increasing socio-economic disparity, and a general quality of life in a tailspin, one can’t help but muster a chuckle at this self-destructive dumpster fire of reality. It’s self-parody in its bleakest form and within that nihilism something undeniably alluring that four slacker okies would channel into a sound that has captivated the underground and beyond.

Last year, Chat Pile released their critically acclaimed debut full-length God’s Country.  The time since has been nothing short of a whirlwind; Chat Pile received countless year-end accolades, scored a film, played highly coveted sets at this year’s Roadburn, Caterwaul, Oblivion Access and ArctanGent festivals, and now have announced additional headline tour dates and support shows for Baroness to close out 2023.  Dates and details can be found below and tickets are available (west coast show tickets available Friday, 8/25).

Chat Pile comments, "We told everyone for the longest time that you'd probably never see Chat Pile on the road for any extended period of time. Well, turns out we had no idea what we were talking about. Sometimes miracles do happen, and sometimes they're kind of low-rent and inconsequential. We're looking forward to hanging out with our friends in Nerver, as well as the other extremely cool bands joining us on this run."

Formed in 2019, Chat Pile have made a profound impression since their start.  Comprised of Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and Captain Ron (Drums), the noise-rock quartet released two E.P.’s followed by the benchmark God’s Country LP in their first three years as a band.  

In the last year alone, they scored the Tenkiller motion picture soundtrack, released a split E.P. with their friends in Nerver, and now continue their upward trajectory with this headline tour.

See Chat Pile on the road and look for news as they continue to work on LP2. 

Chat Pile, on tour:

September 12  Nashville, TN @ The End ^
September 13  Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall ^
September 14  Pelham, TN @ The Caverns +
September 15  Richmond, VA @  Richmond Music Hall ^
September 16  Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
September 17  Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar *
September 18  Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
September 20  New York, NY @ LPR %
September 22  Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz $
September 23  Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $
September 25  Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
September 26  Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village =
September 27  Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theater ~
September 29  Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ~
September 30  Kansas City, MO @ The Bottleneck ~
October 1  St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

November 2  Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre !
November 3  Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge !
November 5  Seattle, WA - The Crocodile !
November 6  Portland, OR - Star Theater !
November 8  San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall !
November 9  Los Angeles, CA - Substance Festival
November 10  Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge !
November 12  Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures 
November 14  Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ?
November 15  Chicago, IL - Vic Theater ?
November 17  Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s Oasis &
November 18  Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall &

^ w/ Nerver, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
+ w/ 100 Gecs
* w/ Nerver, Intercourse
% w/ Nerver, Empire State Bastard
$ w/ Nerver
# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell
= w/ Nerver, Meth
~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere
! w/ Agriculture
? w/ Baroness
& w/ Nightosphere

Photo Credit: Bayley Hanes.



