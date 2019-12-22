Chart-Topping Folk Artist Bill Abernathy Announces 'Living The Dream' Solo Tour Dates

With the release of his latest chart-topping and critically acclaimed album, "Crossing Willow Creek," Kansas City folk singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has vaulted onto the national and international music radar. His first single from the album, "Cry Wolf" reached New Music Weekly country chart Top 5 status, while charting on the iTunes US rock singles Top 100. The album has hovered in the Top 10 country albums chart on Roots Music Report since its release. This cross-genre appeal of Bill's music has earned him the respect from many of his peers, and acclaim from the harshest critics. Follow up singles, "Changes" and "Can't Go Back" have solidified Abernathy's stronghold on the americana charts, propelling the artist to the top of the airplay charts on both sides of the Atlantic. With a combined total of well over 1 million streams of the first three singles, Abernathy's music has clearly been endorsed by the digital generation.

On December 21, 2019, Bill Abernathy embarks on his "Living The Dream" solo tour. Dates have already been announced in Texas, Missouri, Colorado, and New Mexico, with more dates to be added.

Tour Dates

12/21/19

The Living Stage, St. Louis, MO

1/15/20

Notsuoh, Houston, TX

1/16/20

Carosel Lounge, Austin, TX

1/17/20

Opa! Coffee & Wine Bar, Austin, TX

1/24/20

Black Shirt Brewing Co, Denver CO

1/25/20

San Luis Valley Brewing Company, Alamosa, CO

1/26/20

Corrales Bistro Brewery, Corrales, NM

1/31/20

Red Velvet Underground, Albuquerque, NM

Watch Bill's latest lyric video for "Can't Go Back" at https://youtu.be/hXLXSgVFqXo.

Everyone loves a good story about second-chances, and that's exactly what Bill Abernathy's story is all about. The Kansas City, Missouri resident began writing songs in his early teens. He played all through his school years, but then he stopped...Life took over. Bill went about getting married, building a business career, and raising his children. After his kids graduated from school and started their careers, Bill picked up the guitar again and began trying to rekindle his love of music. In 2017, Bill's album "Find A Way" reached #5 on the Roots Music Report Traditional Folk Albums chart, spending more than a year on the chart. His single, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again" reached #1 on the Traditional Folk Songs chart. His current album, "Crossing Willow Creek" features the Top 100 iTunes chart and Top 5 New Music Weekly chart single, "Cry Wolf." Bill is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. www.billabernathy.com





