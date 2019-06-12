Charly Bliss Releases YOUNG ENOUGH Video, On Tour Now

Today, NY's Charly Bliss have shared a video for their critically acclaimed sophomore album's title-track "Young Enough." High Snobiety, who premiered the video today and profiled the band, is saying Young Enough finds the band "confronting some of life's most distressing and unexpected twists head on with pure rage, positive energy, and even paralyzed joy." Young Enough is out now via Barsuk Records.

Of the video, Charly Bliss' Eva Hendricks says "This video is so magical and unlike anything we've ever made before. I told (director) Henry Kaplan that I was feeling inspired by the video for Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, and he took that initial idea and made something totally beautiful and unique that's as cinematic and sentimental as the song.



Despite the fact that this video looks so dreamlike and serene, it was very physically draining to make. The entire crew and anyone who wasn't in a given shot had to sprint behind the steadicam op so that they wouldn't be seen and ruin the effect of the giant open field where we were shooting. Between that, the choreography, racing to utilize available daylight, speeding up and slowing down the track to achieve the slow-motion and fast-motion effects, and trying to get perfect, full takes because there's so few cuts, this was an extremely challenging video to make, but for that reason it's also our favorite."

Of the album's title-track, The FADER said: "'Young Enough' is youth encased in titanium. It's fist-pumping out the car window to an old LCD Soundsystem song, it's a supercut of the way your exes looked when they smiled, it's feeling like John Hughes read your journal and cast the Brat Pack in its movie adaptation."

Charly Bliss are on tour in the US now and have announced new UK dates. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/12 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

6/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats *

6/15 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

6/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

6/18 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

6/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

6/21 - Portland, OR @ Holocene *

6/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

6/24 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

6/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

6/28 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

6/29 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

6/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

7/2 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (House of Blues) *

7/3 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's BBQ Indoors *

7/5 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (House of Blues) *

7/6 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

7/7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory *

7/9 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

7/11 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

7/12 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

7/19 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Curtin

7/19-21 - Wooyung, AUS @ Splendour in the Grass

7/23 - Sydney, AUS @ Lansdowne

7/26 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal 77

7/27 - East Providence, RI @ Roadblock Festival

8/30-9/1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

9/18-22 - Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

10/7 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom ~

10/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ~

10/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ~

10/11 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall ~

10/13 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre ~

10/14 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre ~

10/17 - Kingston, ON @ The Ale House ~

11/4 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/5 - Cardiff, UK @ 10 Feet Tall

11/6 - London, UK @ Scala

11/7 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

11/8-10 - Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender

11/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

* w/ Emily Reo

^ w/ CHVRCHES

~ w/ PUP





