Charlie Hickey Shares New Single 'Gold Line'

Twenty-one year old Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey will release his debut album later this month via Saddest Factory Records, the label owned by Hickey's long-time friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers.

The Marshall Vore-produced record, entitled Nervous At Night, has already earned praise from the likes of NPR Music and Rolling Stone for early singles "Dandelions" and "Nervous At Night," and today Hickey shares another track off of the forthcoming album.

"Gold Line" arrives disguised as a windows-down singalong, but hidden underneath is a deeper layer, as Hickey sings about feelings bigger than he can control or resist. Fitting for Mental Health Awareness Month, "Gold Line" offers insight to how Hickey uses songwriting and performing to cope with his anxiety and OCD, as he explains, "This is a song about being overtaken by a feeling that you know is bigger than you. It's scary, but also really exciting and joyous."

Nervous At Night is a gorgeous, 11-track record that finds Hickey detailing life's graceless passage between teenage years and adulthood, and all of the noise that permeates. Hickey has always navigated the intricacies of life through a musical lens, both as a child of two musicians and as an artist who has surrounded himself with talented peers.

"It feels almost too good to be true," Hickey says of the small crew of friends that assisted him on the record-label boss and childhood friend Phoebe Bridgers, producer Marshall Vore, and fellow musicians Harrison Whitford, Christian Lee Hutson and Mason Stoops who are featured on the album. With all of the talent surrounding him, it's Hickey's remarkable voice, masterful songwriting and relatable storytelling that shine through on Nervous At Night.

Charlie Hickey made his SXSW debut earlier this year, and just wrapped his first-ever bi-coastal tour of the U.S. in support of Wolf Alice and Lucius. Hickey will celebrate the release of Nervous At Night in a few weeks with shows in NYC and LA, in addition to performances at The Great Escape in the UK and opening for labelmates MUNA in London. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour dates

05.10.22 - London, UK @ The Garage * - SOLD OUT

05.11.22 - London, UK @ Sebright Arms

05.11.22 - 05.14.22 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05.17.22 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^

05.21.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #

*supporting MUNA

^ with Gabe Goodman

# with Ryann