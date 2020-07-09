Charlie Daniels' Funeral Procession Route Released; Service To Be Livestreamed

Funeral procession routing details have been released for Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels.

Details are as follows:

-Friday, July 10 at 8:00 a.m./CT - procession departs Sellars Funeral Home (2229 North Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN)

-Industrial Dr. to Golden Bear Gateway

-Golden Bear Gateway to Interstate 40

-Interstate 40 to Hwy 109

-Hwy 109 to Interstate 840

-Interstate 840 to Interstate 24

-Interstate 24 to World Outreach Church (1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, TN)

-11:00 a.m./CT service at World Outreach Church

-Following funeral service, procession departs church for cemetery for private burial

-Interstate 24 to 840

-Interstate 840 to Interstate 109

-Interstate 109 to Interstate 40

-Interstate 40 to Mt. Juliet Rd

-Mt. Juliet Rd to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens (W Division St, Mt. Juliet, TN)

*Procession escorts will be the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders

Service details:

Daniels will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m./CT at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to honor the life of Daniels. The funeral will be led by SiriusXM's Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson.

The service will be livestreamed via World Outreach Church's Facebook Page and website (wochurch.org), as well as The Charlie Daniels Band Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

A private burial will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project. Donations can be made online (thejourneyhomeproject.org) or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090).

Daniels passed away on Monday, July 6, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Due to COVID-19, funeral service attendees are encouraged to wear protective masks.

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America's musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior, Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Over the course of his career, Daniels received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

For more information, visit charliedaniels.com.

